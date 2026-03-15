15 Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials On Netflix, Ranked

Stand-up comedy has been engrained in American television since practically the very beginning. Comics would emerge from the clubs, step out on late night TV, and deliver their best material in front of an attentive national audience.

But as TV evolved, stand-up was along for the ride. HBO became the destination for the best comedy specials after George Carlin's infamous "Seven Words You Cannot Say on Television" aired on the the cable network in 1978. Then, as a new era of comedy emerged in the 1990s, Comedy Central presented the best shows featuring up and coming comedians. And in more modern times, Netflix emerged as a major player in stand-up comedy. Starting with their first original production "The Comedians of Comedy" in 2005, the streamer built their platform with stand-up comedy as one of their pillars.

Now with over 350 hours of material available for audiences around the world, the streamer has become a top destination for comedy fans. But with so many options, it might be hard to pick a place to start. So in an effort to send you in the right direction, here are 15 of Netflix's best stand-up specials.