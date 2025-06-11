Fresh Off The Boat Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to believe that five whole years have passed since "Fresh Off the Boat" ended in 2020. Though many of us have blocked out the trauma of that year due to the pandemic, about a month before the world shut down, the trailblazing ABC comedy series put a satisfying bow on its run after six seasons.

The show was received positively by audiences and critics for the performances of marquee stars Randall Park and Constance Wu, as well as the charming family dynamics on display. In addition to the performances, "Fresh Off the Boat" was a beacon of Asian-American representation on TV. It remains the first and only series featuring an all-Asian main cast to reach 100 episodes, making it also the longest-running Asian-American family sitcom in history.

Since the final episode, the cast has taken very different career paths. Some are cementing themselves in Hollywood, and others appear to be hustling with a mix of roles. The child stars at the center of the show have mostly left the spotlight for now, focusing on their respective interests. No matter where their ambiitions led them, "Fresh Off the Boat" remains a sparkle in each actor's filmography.

Here is where the cast of "Fresh Off the Boat" is now.