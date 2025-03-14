Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Swap Bodies Again In First Freakier Friday Trailer

The idea behind "Freaky Friday" is a fantastically fun film formula, following a mother and daughter who switch bodies one Friday, forcing them to find new respect and empathy for one another through the experience. The most successful interpretation of the story was the 2003 Mark Waters movie, starring Lindsay Lohan as teenager Anna Coleman and Jamie Lee Curtis as her mother Tess, a widowed psychiatrist planning her wedding to new beau Ryan (Mark Harmon). It's a funny film with great performances from both Curtis and Lohan, who embrace the campier side of things and let the comedy run a bit wild. (Seriously, Curtis's delivery of "I'm old!" has become meme legend for a reason.)

It's a tremendous amount of fun watching Curtis and Lohan pretend to be one another, and now we're going to get a chance to see them do it all over again. Just as "Freaky Friday" examined the challenges of being a teenager and a middle-aged mom, the upcoming sequel "Freakier Friday" looks like it will give the girls a chance to re-examine their lives again now that they're a little older and hopefully a little wiser. Curtis's original pitch for the sequel proposed she should be the "hot grandma," but how much of her pitch did they take into consideration? Check out the trailer and then let's dive into all of the fabulous elements of this first look at "Freakier Friday."