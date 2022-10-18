The Daily Show Could Have Rotating Hosts Following Trevor Noah's Exit From The Series

The late night sphere as we know it feels like it's dying a slow death: James Corden is leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and "Conan" have already come to an end, and late night ratings are plummeting across the board. Though "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert aren't going anywhere, that's still not a vote of confidence in the lifespan of late night TV as we know it.

I'll be the first to admit that despite having HBO, I consume episodes of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" when the clips are broken up and presented in digestible segments on YouTube, fully aware that this makes me part of the problem. The reality is that people, especially younger audiences, aren't consuming late night style programming the way we once were. It seems ridiculous to hear a stand-up comedian riff on some current event that I already saw earlier that day on Twitter, with much funnier commentary from random quote tweets. "Saturday Night Live" even seems to get more attention when sketches are posted individually on YouTube rather than the actual live broadcast.

The problem with late night TV these days is that the celebrity interviews feel inauthentic and too rehearsed for most viewers' liking. Why would anyone want to hear a handful of canned responses for 10 minutes when just about every famous person under the sun has a podcast we could listen to for hours? Say what you will about "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," but at least he does interesting things like have Ariana Grande impersonate the singing styles of other famous musicians.

A constant rotation of hosts on "The Daily Show" would feel fresh and new, and it has the potential to work better for current audiences' growing desires. "The Daily Show" and "South Park" are currently the ventilator keeping Comedy Central alive, but if they can pull off a format featuring a variety of hosts, "The Daily Show" could very well reinvent, or even save, the late night landscape.

"The Daily Show" will go on hiatus following Noah's final episode on December 9, 2022, and the series will return on January 17, 2023.