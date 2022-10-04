The Problem With Jon Stewart Season 2 Trailer: More America, More Problems

When Jon Stewart left "The Daily Show" in 2015, many feared that we had lost one of the strongest political voices in entertainment, just as we were heading into one of the most tumultuous presidential administrations in history. Trevor Noah stepped up to the position and proved to be a more than worthy successor for the following seven years, but recently announced his own departure from the Comedy Central series. Stewart spent 16 years as the host of "The Daily Show," and regardless of how fantastic Noah was as his inheritor, there were still people wishing to see him return to a position of current affairs commentary in some way, shape, or form.

Luckily, Apple TV+ did exactly that last year when they debuted "The Problem with Jon Stewart," a late night series that spends each episode focusing on a singular issue that impacts a variety of different people, bringing those affected together to determine actionable efforts that can genuinely enact change. The first season tackled a variety of complicated topics, like the treatment of veterans, COVID-19, the working class economy, gun control, the stock market, climate change, cable news networks, and systemic racism. Now, the show is back for its second season, and Stewart is ready to tackle even more hot-button topics.