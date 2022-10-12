Trevor Noah Will Depart The Daily Show This December

When it was announced two weeks ago that Trevor Noah would be leaving as the host of "The Daily Show" after seven years on Comedy Central, his exit came without an official end date. As we've learned thanks to a news break from Variety, Noah's last hurrah will take place on December 8, 2022.

"The Daily Show" remains one of Comedy Central's flagship programs alongside "South Park," but Paramount Global has noted Noah's departure aligns with a new "reinvention" for the channel. The updated timing will allow Noah and the rest of the correspondents to travel to Atlanta for a final midterm-election special, as well as a look back on his history as host. Following his farewell, "The Daily Show" will take a short hiatus until January 17, 2022, with his successor. Noah's exit announcement was passionate and from the heart, calling the show one of his "greatest joys."

"I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s***** on the worst days."

According to Variety, Comedy Central has not named his replacement, but it seems as if the frontrunners are some of the show's correspondents. This means that Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, or Dulcé Sloan could be the new face of "The Daily Show." Good news for Comedy Central, because there's no wrong decision to be made with that group.