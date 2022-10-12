Trevor Noah Will Depart The Daily Show This December
When it was announced two weeks ago that Trevor Noah would be leaving as the host of "The Daily Show" after seven years on Comedy Central, his exit came without an official end date. As we've learned thanks to a news break from Variety, Noah's last hurrah will take place on December 8, 2022.
"The Daily Show" remains one of Comedy Central's flagship programs alongside "South Park," but Paramount Global has noted Noah's departure aligns with a new "reinvention" for the channel. The updated timing will allow Noah and the rest of the correspondents to travel to Atlanta for a final midterm-election special, as well as a look back on his history as host. Following his farewell, "The Daily Show" will take a short hiatus until January 17, 2022, with his successor. Noah's exit announcement was passionate and from the heart, calling the show one of his "greatest joys."
"I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s***** on the worst days."
According to Variety, Comedy Central has not named his replacement, but it seems as if the frontrunners are some of the show's correspondents. This means that Roy Wood Jr., Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, or Dulcé Sloan could be the new face of "The Daily Show." Good news for Comedy Central, because there's no wrong decision to be made with that group.
The late night plague continues
According to Variety, Noah indicated that he was planning on producing different programs across a variety of different venues, which he's been working on quite a bit under his broader contract with Comedy Central's parent company, Paramount Global. "Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on 'The Daily Show' and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement.
Noah's departure marks yet another loss in the world of late-night, with James Corden leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023, and TBS canceling both "Conan" in 2021 and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" earlier this year. The latter was part of the continued purge of TBS, TNT, and TruTV programming in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. "Full Frontal" won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and with Bee having served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show" for 12 years, only leaving to pursue her own show, perhaps Comedy Central could pull a wildcard and bring her back as the new host.
Regardless of who replaces Noah, they certainly have massive shoes to fill.