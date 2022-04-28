James Corden Will Be Leaving The Late Late Show In 2023

It is happening. James Corden will be going to bed early and leaving "The Late Late Show." He's doing it. The "Cats," "Peter Rabbit," and "The Prom" actor is calling it quits. These are facts. If you're sad about losing out on your favorite late night host, I'm very sorry and I hope you treat yourself to something nice. A bowl of ice cream, a cocktail, a good scream on an empty roof. You know, some of life's little luxuries. If you're happy about this, I hope you give yourself a little treat, as well. Find that roof and do a happy yell instead of a sad scream. And if you feel neutral, that's fine. There are plenty of other reasons to get loud in life.

Corden won't be leaving just yet, though. The host will be staying on for another year and will officially leave the show sometime before summer 2023, so it's a long goodbye. It's like giving a year's notice before you quit your job to go find yourself. Is that was Corden is doing? Is he going out and finding himself? I don't know because I am a stranger to him, but he did give Deadline some parting thoughts:

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year] ... I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."