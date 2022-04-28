James Corden Will Be Leaving The Late Late Show In 2023
It is happening. James Corden will be going to bed early and leaving "The Late Late Show." He's doing it. The "Cats," "Peter Rabbit," and "The Prom" actor is calling it quits. These are facts. If you're sad about losing out on your favorite late night host, I'm very sorry and I hope you treat yourself to something nice. A bowl of ice cream, a cocktail, a good scream on an empty roof. You know, some of life's little luxuries. If you're happy about this, I hope you give yourself a little treat, as well. Find that roof and do a happy yell instead of a sad scream. And if you feel neutral, that's fine. There are plenty of other reasons to get loud in life.
Corden won't be leaving just yet, though. The host will be staying on for another year and will officially leave the show sometime before summer 2023, so it's a long goodbye. It's like giving a year's notice before you quit your job to go find yourself. Is that was Corden is doing? Is he going out and finding himself? I don't know because I am a stranger to him, but he did give Deadline some parting thoughts:
"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year] ... I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."
It's happening
He's had a long time to think about it because it's been a long time. Corden began hosting "The Late Late Show" in March of 2015, which means by the time he packs up his desk and collects his final paycheck, he'll have been doing this gig for almost eight years. That's a solid chunk of time. Babies have been born and people have died. You know how time works, I don't have to explain it to you.
While Corden seems especially grateful for the time he's had on "The Late Late Show," he did drop one hint about what the future holds in his post-late night life:
"There's still some other things that I feel I want to do. I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it. The fact that it's terrifying is the reason to do it."
So, you know, maybe he'll write something. That sounds cool. Do you think Carpool Karaoke can be a movie? Or a book? It could definitely be a collection of personal essays. Either way, we still have many more late nights with Corden on the docket. Buckle up.