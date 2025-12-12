One Of The Best Comedy Specials Of 2025 Is Streaming Now – And You're Not Prepared For It

When it was announced that Sarah Sherman would be joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live" ahead of season 47 as a featured player, I honestly didn't think Lorne Michaels had it in him. Sherman is staggeringly talented and one of the most effortlessly funny comedians currently working today, but she's also a certified freak [complimentary]. "SNL" was not my introduction to Sherman, and I consider myself very fortunate to have caught her as Sarah Squirm on "Helltrap Nightmare," a traveling comedy show where DIY clowning melds with hideous comedy like a creature designed by Rob Bottin of "The Thing" fame. Sherman refers to Squirm as her "unholy alter ego," but she's given her center stage for her debut HBO comedy special, "Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh."

After four seasons of "SNL," Sherman is ready to introduce Squirm to the uninitiated to her "hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave scars on your soul," per the special's logline. "Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh" falls far more in line with "Helltrap Nightmare" than her incessant humiliation of Colin Jost on "Weekend Update," but as she wriggles around the stage with the Pope of Trash, John Waters, serving as her stage manager, this is a show that makes good on its promise to "Go out there and remind them why God invented the barf bag." It's both a delightfully disgusting hour of comedy and a surprising breath of fresh air when comedians are selling out to appease regimes committing human rights violations or committing the unforgivable act of being ... just predictably boring.

"Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh" is the furthest thing from predictable or boring, and those who only know her from "SNL" aren't prepared for her flavor of bedlam.