This '70s John Waters Movie Is Still Disgusting To This Day (And That's Its Power)

Cineastes know this piece of trivia well: John Schlesinger's 1969 sex worker drama "Midnight Cowboy" remains, to date, the only Oscar-winning film to have been given an MPAA-designated "X" rating. Recall that the X rating was given back when the MPAA's rating system was still new and only incorporated four letters. There was G (for General audiences), M (for Mature audiences), R (for Restricted audiences), and X (no one under 16 can see it). The phrase "X-Rated," however, was eventually co-opted by the porn industry, as were the unofficial expansions "XX-rated" and "XXX-rated." To this day, XXX is still used to designate porn.

As such, a curious young cinematic adventurer may fire up "Midnight Cowboy" at home and expect something incredibly sexual. While "Midnight Cowboy" does contain a great deal of frank talk about sex work, as well as drug use and depressing deaths, it's actually no more hardcore than any modern drama. Indeed, in 1971, "Midnight Cowboy" was re-rated with an R rating. History sort of softened it. One may find this "softening" happening with a lot of older, violent movies. Sam Raimi's "The Evil Dead" was once one of the Video Nasties. Now, kids may feel it's somewhat tame in the gore department. "A Clockwork Orange" is similarly violent and bleak, but it's less violent than, say, "Terrifier 2."

One film that has never lost its ability to shock audiences, however, is John Waters' famed 1972 classic "Pink Flamingos." Over 50 years after its initial release, "Pink Flamingos" remains disgusting. Waters has noted that he cannot legally defend "Pink Flamingos" on any kind of legal obscenity charge because, well, it is obscene. Because of how extreme "Pink Flamingos" is, it remains Waters' most notorious film, as well as one of the seminal midnight movies.