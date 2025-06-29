Why James Corden Left The Late Late Show

Late-night television is in a period of transition, as broadcast TV experiences its own growing pains, and the landscape of the popular genre looks a lot different than it did just a few short years ago. Case in point, James Corden's decision to leave "The Late Late Show" back in 2023 shocked most casual viewers, as the English comedian had become a familiar face on nightly CBS programming since sitting down behind that desk in 2015. He was part of the "Late Night Resurgence" touted by the entertainment press during the mid-2010's and Corden's departure from "The Late Late Show" shows how much the format has changed in that near decade on the air. In essence, a lot of those changes are what likely caused him to close up shop.

Corden let "The Late Late Show" staff know his final curtain call would come in 2023, and at the time, production staff was relieved to have learned of the situation with a year of lead time, according to E! Online. Back then, people just assumed that the late night host would sign another contract extension with CBS and remain on the air for another five years or so, this all followed the patterns of other high-profile exits from these late show slots from people like Jay Leno, David Letterman, and even Craig Ferguson, the man that Corden effectively replaced in public memory. In the end, the comedian says that time with his family came calling, when that kind of talk starts to bubble up in other reporting, the writing is largely on the wall.

Still, CBS wanted Corden to stay on as long as he liked, and said as much in their statements thanking him for his tenure with "The Late Late Show," with former CBS President George Cheeks lavishing praise on the comedian when the announcement of his departure came through! In the same E! Online piece, his statement is quoted: "In my two years at CBS, I've had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer," Cheeks began. "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on 'The Late Late Show.'"