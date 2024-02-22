How NBC Convinced Conan O'Brien To Turn Down A Massive Payday From Fox

When I was a younger man, Conan O'Brien was the king of late night. I'm not talking in terms of ratings; I'm talking in terms of popularity among my peers. Jay Leno was boring and unfunny, Letterman was once great but had lost a step, and Conan was the absolute best. His style of humor, which leaned into the absurd, made his late-night talk show "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" worth staying up for (this was back when I could actually stay up late; now that I'm 40, I pass out around 9 PM).

While Conan flourished on his own talk show on NBC, in a timeslot that once belonged to Letterman before Letterman moved to CBS, there was one gig he coveted: hosting "The Tonight Show." Despite the presence of the hacky Jay Leno, "The Tonight Show" remained a storied institution; it was legendary, and Conan O'Brien very badly wanted to host it someday. And he did! You might have memory-holed this, or never learned it, but there was a period where O'Brien was indeed the host of "The Tonight Show" — before Jay Leno and NBC screwed him over and kicked him to the curb.

As it turns out, before he got "The Tonight Show" gig, the folks at Fox offered Conan a ton of money to come host a show on their network. But a promise from NBC kept him in place. It was a promise the network eventually broke, but for Conan's part, he doesn't regret the way it played out. Or so he says.