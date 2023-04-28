James Corden Gets A Funny Farewell From Stephen Colbert, David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon & More

The final "Late Late Show" episode wrapped with James Corden telling audiences how his show has always been about bringing "a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day." Which I'm sure it has — though most viewers likely discovered the show on YouTube, where Corden's giddy brand of humor has been perfectly suited to algorithms serving up the next slice of inoffensive virality. Things came to a close with Corden at the piano, where he belted out some jokes about his staff before getting choked up as he delivered his signature "Thanks for watching, that's our show" line for the last time. And that was it. As quickly as he invaded U.S. TV, he was gone.

Corden's congenial late night persona has been marred by a string of controversies in recent years, including when he was branded a "tiny cretin of a man" by Balthazar restaurant owner Keith McNally for allegedly mistreating staff. McNally eventually walked back his comments after seemingly smoothing things over with Corden, but that was far from the only controversy to befall the "Gavin & Stacey" co-creator.

However, none of his troubles seem to have stopped the man, with the "Peter Rabbit" actor threatening to unleash some of his own original stories when he told Deadline, "There's still some other things that I feel I want to do. I'd like to try and write. There's some [stories] I'd like to tell. I'd like to see if I'm capable of it." That's despite Jimmy Kimmel's suggestion in the sketch that he "stick to corporate gigs, podcasts, maybe 'The Masked Singer.'" Whatever he does next, even if it's nothing, I'll always remember him for the performance Andrew Lloyd Webber hated and from this gem of a clip from Vic Berger IV.