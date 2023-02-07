The Late Late Show With James Corden Is Being Replaced With A Reboot Of @Midnight, Chris Hardwick Reportedly Not Returning

In April 2022, James Corden announced that he would be stepping down from his duties at "The Late Late Show" after hosting the late-night staple since 2015. Many speculated about who would take his spot as the successor to Tom Snyder, Craig Kilborn, and Craig Ferguson in the 12:35 a.m. time slot on CBS' schedule. But as we move closer to Corden's final days on the show, which are scheduled to air in spring 2023, no one has officially emerged as the next host. And it appears that the reason for this is that the network is doing away with the series entirely in favor of a fan-favorite format that debuted a decade ago that was canceled after 600 episodes.

Points if you guessed "@midnight."

According to Deadline, CBS is bringing the improvisational internet-themed panel game show out of Viacom storage and refreshing it for a whole new audience. The reboot will be a collaboration between comedy brand Funny Or Die and executive producer Stephen Colbert, who is slowly taking over late-night television due to his roles on "The Late Show" (which will lead into the all-new "@midnight") and the Comedy Central shows "Tooning Out The News" and "Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God."

And though no host has been named so far, we have a pretty good idea about who it won't be.