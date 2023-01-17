Craig Ferguson Is Returning To Late Night TV With A New Show

Fellow insomniacs, our moment is here. Craig Ferguson, the hilarious former host of "The Late Late Show," is apparently getting back into the late-night game, per Deadline. The outlet is reporting that for the first time since he left the CBS show in 2014, Ferguson is working on a new syndicated late-night project, this time for Sony Pictures Television. The show, titled "Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson," reportedly shot a pilot episode in the UK earlier this month.

"Channel Surf" sounds like it'll take a different approach to the format that Ferguson so skillfully played around with during the last iteration of his late-night career. This time around, the show is set to be just 30 minutes long and will feature Ferguson and friends reviewing some of the biggest TV moments of the week. This may sound a bit like the now-ended E! Series "The Soup," but rest assured, Ferguson has something else in mind. In a statement shared by Deadline, he said: