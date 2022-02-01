New David Letterman YouTube Channel Lets You Watch Classic Clips

There's all sorts of fun stuff to look back on, like Stupid Human Tricks (less cute than Stupid Pet Tricks), Fabio's Top 10 Pick Up Lines, former President Barack Obama's 2004 interview, May We Press Your Pants Please?, interviews with Robin Williams, Mister Rogers, Carrie Fisher, and so much more. There are a few playlists up as well, including one that starts with the time Letterman worked the drive-through window at Taco Bell. I would imagine that, since the channel has just launched, videos will be added non-stop. Letterman did these shows for years, and some of these clips are pretty priceless.

The description for the site is as follows:

Welcome to the Letterman YouTube Channel, home to all your favorite clips from Late Night and Late Show – as well as conversations with the writers, producers and performers who helped make it all happen. These highlights have been artisanly-produced, carefully-curated, and chosen completely at random by an old computer that used to pick numbers for the New York Lotto back in the 90's.

This is a rabbit hole that I have used an insane amount of restraint to avoid going down this afternoon. I imagine that I'll click right back to it when I'm off work. If no one hears from me for a few days, that's what I'm doing. I'm mildly afraid of what I'll find though, as we've all recently been reevaluating how some of these interviews treated people. Wish me luck.