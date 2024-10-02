Robert De Niro's Joker Scenes Had One Of His Co-Stars Worried For A Good Reason
For all the glitz and glamor that Hollywood likes to project onto itself and its most famous figures, there's something about actually working on a film set and seeing how the sausage gets made that goes a long way towards bringing it all the way back down to Earth. Take a movie like 2019's "Joker," for instance, which created headlines with its star-studded cast led by the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, and, of course, the great Robert De Niro. Anyone would feel intimidated under such circumstances ... and that's not even getting into the details of the controversy surrounding the film's depiction of violence at the time. For veteran actor Marc Maron, who briefly popped up as a supporting character late in the film, the experience was eye-opening in many ways — not least of all because he shared a scene with De Niro himself and had the chance to see firsthand how a living legend did his thing.
The results, however, were more than a little concerning. Known primarily for his scene-stealing role in the Netflix wrestling series "GLOW" and his own stand-up comic performances over the years, Maron also hosts a popular podcast titled "WTF with Marc Maron," where he interviews some of the biggest names in the business. In a recent episode with actor Jason Ritter (yes, the son of John Ritter), the conversation inevitably turned towards the pressures of acting opposite genuine movie stars. Naturally, Maron reminisced about working on the set of "Joker" and one particularly vivid memory of how De Niro approached filming of the villain-centric movie.
As it turns out, Robert De Niro couldn't remember most of his lines as talk show host Murray Franklin, who ends up on the wrong end of the Joker's pistol during the climax of the film. For Maron, this stuck with him for years after the fact. Here's why.
Robert De Niro provided a filmmaking crash-course on the set of Joker
You're laughing. One of our greatest living actors didn't bother learning any of his lines for "Joker" and you're laughing. While many would've assumed that the ever-mercurial Joaquin Phoenix caused most of the drama on the set of the Todd Phillips-directed movie (and, okay, he certainly did his fair share of that with Robert De Niro, too), this is one instance where De Niro himself provided an inside look into the mind of a movie star. In his podcast episode, Marc Maron opened up about acting alongside the cinematic icon and how the experience made him realize that even A-listers are just people, too. As he explained, "I did that one scene with De Niro in 'Joker' and I was literally watching him, because I was on the set all week, and he's playing that talk show host. And he doesn't know his lines, and they're doing it over and over again. It's totally demystifying De Niro to me, because I've watched him my whole life."
Talk about a lesson in not meeting your heroes! But before writing off De Niro entirely, Maron was quick to realize that there was a method behind the madness. As stressful as that day on set might've been, De Niro clearly understood from his decades of experience that it would all work out in the end. Maron goes on to say:
"Obviously he's a great actor, but they understand something — people who live their lives on-camera and have been doing it that long. Because I'm watching and I'm like, 'This is a disaster. How are they going to cut this together? He's not even getting the lines.' But he knew that it was all going to cut up right [in the edit]. He's been on set so many times, where he's just going to do it and do it and do it and they'll find one [good take]."
De Niro's small but pivotal role in the film was essential to the story of "Joker," and it gave Maron a perfect example of why trusting the process sometimes works out for the best.