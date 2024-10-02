Robert De Niro's Joker Scenes Had One Of His Co-Stars Worried For A Good Reason

For all the glitz and glamor that Hollywood likes to project onto itself and its most famous figures, there's something about actually working on a film set and seeing how the sausage gets made that goes a long way towards bringing it all the way back down to Earth. Take a movie like 2019's "Joker," for instance, which created headlines with its star-studded cast led by the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, and, of course, the great Robert De Niro. Anyone would feel intimidated under such circumstances ... and that's not even getting into the details of the controversy surrounding the film's depiction of violence at the time. For veteran actor Marc Maron, who briefly popped up as a supporting character late in the film, the experience was eye-opening in many ways — not least of all because he shared a scene with De Niro himself and had the chance to see firsthand how a living legend did his thing.

The results, however, were more than a little concerning. Known primarily for his scene-stealing role in the Netflix wrestling series "GLOW" and his own stand-up comic performances over the years, Maron also hosts a popular podcast titled "WTF with Marc Maron," where he interviews some of the biggest names in the business. In a recent episode with actor Jason Ritter (yes, the son of John Ritter), the conversation inevitably turned towards the pressures of acting opposite genuine movie stars. Naturally, Maron reminisced about working on the set of "Joker" and one particularly vivid memory of how De Niro approached filming of the villain-centric movie.

As it turns out, Robert De Niro couldn't remember most of his lines as talk show host Murray Franklin, who ends up on the wrong end of the Joker's pistol during the climax of the film. For Maron, this stuck with him for years after the fact. Here's why.