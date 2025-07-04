The 12 Best Comedy Central Shows, Ranked

The early days of cable were glorious. TV sets didn't go dark for hours at a time. Instead, people had 24-access to whatever entertainment they wanted, and this led to a proliferation of specialty channels that focused on one thing. Enter The Comedy Channel and Ha!, which focused mostly on sitcom reruns and old movies. These two channels would later merge into a single entity, Comedy Central, with a greater emphasis on original programming.

It didn't take long for the Comedy Central to find its footing and release a sizable selection of animated series, sketch comedy shows, and stand-up specials. The channel soon became the place to visit to see what emerging comedic talent was ready to break into the mainstream. Considering that comedy is subjective, it may be difficult to rank the best Comedy Central shows of all time. What's hilarious to one person can be grating to another. Regardless, most people with a healthy funny bone should agree these are the series that helped make Comedy Central what it is.

Here are the best Comedy Central shows of all time.