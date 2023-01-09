Paramount+ Has Scrapped The Workaholics Movie Weeks Before The Start Of Production

Bummer news, "Workaholics" fans — Paramount+ has canned the upcoming movie just a few weeks ahead of production. Star Adam DeVine announced the news via his Instagram, where he revealed that the movie is not a part of the streamer's "global strategy," which is both bad news for fans of the series and fans of streaming movies in general. Some of the risks taken by streaming services during the early pandemic just don't seem as smart now, and unfortunately, that means that many of these streaming services are totally rethinking their approach. While I'm not entirely sure what a "Workaholics" movie would entail, it would be guaranteed to be an unhinged, ridiculous bout of comedy that would give fans one last goodbye to Ders (Anders Holm), Blake (Blake Anderson), and Adam (DeVine).

"Workaholics" followed the trio as they worked a miserable day job at TelAmeriCorp, a telemarketing company, and then tried to make every other waking moment enjoyable. They smoked a lot of weed, drank a lot of beer, and spent a lot of time hanging out on the roof of their Rancho Cucamonga, California, home. Here's the word on what happened to the "Workaholics" movie, from the man, the legend, Adam himself.