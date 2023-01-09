Paramount+ Has Scrapped The Workaholics Movie Weeks Before The Start Of Production
Bummer news, "Workaholics" fans — Paramount+ has canned the upcoming movie just a few weeks ahead of production. Star Adam DeVine announced the news via his Instagram, where he revealed that the movie is not a part of the streamer's "global strategy," which is both bad news for fans of the series and fans of streaming movies in general. Some of the risks taken by streaming services during the early pandemic just don't seem as smart now, and unfortunately, that means that many of these streaming services are totally rethinking their approach. While I'm not entirely sure what a "Workaholics" movie would entail, it would be guaranteed to be an unhinged, ridiculous bout of comedy that would give fans one last goodbye to Ders (Anders Holm), Blake (Blake Anderson), and Adam (DeVine).
"Workaholics" followed the trio as they worked a miserable day job at TelAmeriCorp, a telemarketing company, and then tried to make every other waking moment enjoyable. They smoked a lot of weed, drank a lot of beer, and spent a lot of time hanging out on the roof of their Rancho Cucamonga, California, home. Here's the word on what happened to the "Workaholics" movie, from the man, the legend, Adam himself.
A whole lot of butt hurt
Over on his Instagram, DeVine explained the news as only he could:
"Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were suppose to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don't fit their new "global" strategy...We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast @podimportant to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I'm out. -Demamp"
It's hard not to blame him for being butt hurt, especially given the last-minute cancellation. "Workaholics" ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central, and the guys also created the Netflix comedy "Game Over, Man!," so there's a built-in fanbase curious to see what might happen in a "Workaholics" movie. To find out more about the cancellation and how the guys feel about it, check out their podcast, "This is Important," where the trio and fellow series creator Kyle Newachek will dish the deets and air their (extremely valid) butt hurt.