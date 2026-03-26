While "Star Trek" has been a staple in the science fiction genre since 1966, the franchise doesn't have a perfect track record when avoiding cringey topics and dated themes. There are entire "Star Trek" storylines that have become unwatchable with age, with concepts that were once presumably acceptable not holding up decades later. This isn't isolated to just "Star Trek: The Original Series" but also shows and movies produced in the 21st century. "Star Trek" may be the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, but that doesn't mean it's remained sterling in its vision of the future.

More than just weak episodes and movies, there are specific scenes throughout the franchise that are uncomfortable to watch. Even seasoned fans may find themselves cringing or focusing on a distraction rather than revisiting these awkward moments. Simply put, there are scenes that can mar an entire viewing experience or better off just skipping entirely.

Here are the 10 most uncomfortable "Star Trek" scenes of all time in television and film.