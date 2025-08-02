Star Trek: The Original Series Had An Unforgettable Episode Banned In The UK For Decades

In the "Star Trek" episode "Plato's Stepchildren" (November 22, 1968), Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) beam down to a nearby planet to investigate a distress call. They find no distress, but a species of ultra-powerful hedonists dressed in classical Greek garb. They drink wine, lounge about on couches, and call themselves Platonians. They also have eerie telepathic powers that allow them to manipulate others to their will. Over the years, the power has gone to their heads, and they now operate without morals, doing whatever they please, believing that they are like the philosopher kings Plato wrote about in "The Republic."

Kirk, Spock, and McCoy will immediately become enslaved by the Plantonians, notably their leader, an arrogant a-hole named Parmen (Liam Sullivan). The Platonians will, for their own amusement, psychically force the Enterprise crew to act against their will. They force Kirk to behave like a horse. They force Spock to experience emotions, a grievous violation for him. In the episode's most famous scene, the Platonians kidnap Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) from the Enterprise and force her and Kirk to kiss, something neither of them wants.

For many years, a rumor ran rampant that "Plato's Stepchildren" was banned in the Southern states of the U.S. because of that area's miscegenation laws and history of racism. It was certainly uncommon that a Black woman and a white man were seen kissing on mainstream American TV. It turns out, however, that no such racist bans were ever enacted. NBC worried that "Star Trek" would receive angry letters from Southern viewers over the kiss, but they never actually did. Indeed, the general public enacted no real backlash.

A rumor that is true: "Plato's Stepchildren" was actually banned in the UK for many years, not because of anything racially motivated, but because, well, all the torture and sadism in the episode was horrifying.