Almost None Of The Dialogue In Star Trek's Miri Was In The Original Script

In the "Star Trek" episode "Miri" (October 27, 1966), the Enterprise happens upon a distant planet whose geography, by mysterious coincidence, appears to mirror that of Earth's. The denizens of this parallel Earth appear to be human, although the planet had been nearly wiped out by a mysterious plague. The only survivors are the planet's children; the plague seems to coincide with puberty. The children live in fear of grown-ups — nicknamed "grups" — because they were once targeted out of spite by the world's dying adults and, as such, are suspicious of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his visiting away team.

Oh yes, and the children are all incredibly long-lived on this planet. The oldest of them appears to be 12, but is, in fact, over 300. Additionally, Kirk — in a very unsavory twist — has to use his masculine wiles on the titular 12-year-old Miri (Kim Darby, 19 at the time of shooting) in order to convince her that adulthood won't be so bad, and that she and her peers can escape the planet and fly away on the Enterprise. As you can see, dear reader, "Miri" contains far too many ideas, mostly bad, to make the teleplay conventionally cogent. The episode is a bit of a mess. "Miri" was banned in England for many years, although it was for the scary depictions of a plague and not because of Kirk having to flirt with a 7th grader as a plot point.

The teleplay was credited to writer Adrien Spies, although his script, Trekkies have learned, wasn't wholly used. A fanzine called the Orion Press once unearthed Spies original script and found that only about 20% of it remained, having been heavily altered by "Star Trek" story editor Steven W. Carabatsos.