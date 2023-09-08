Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4's Next Generation Jokes Are Brilliant Deep Cuts

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follow.

At the beginning of the second episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee," senior officers Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) and Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) are working out in the gym of the U.S.S. Cerritos. They mention that to explore the galaxy and counter tyranny, they must remain flexible. Shaxs grunts and strains, while the frustratingly fit Ransom goads him on. They engage in unusual stretching maneuvers, employing some kind of bizarre futuristic yoga into their routine. Most unsettling are their outfits. Ransom wears a blue body stocking with a purple one-piece swimsuit over it. The swimsuit has cutouts in the chest area to accentuate his pecs. Shaxs wears a forest green body stocking with a burgundy singlet stretched on top. His pecs, too, are allowed a little "window" for accentuation.

Fans of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" will recognize these outfits right away, as they were the exact same outfits worn by Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) in the episode "The Price" (November 13, 1989).

In the episode, Deanna and Beverly engage in the same strange future yoga while idly discussing their respective romantic statuses. Troi has fallen in love with a passing diplomat and she is keen to talk about amorous affairs. The scene granted the characters an opportunity to be "off duty" for a moment and discuss their personal lives, but it was clear, even in 1989, that it was a scene constructed for reasons of pure prurience. Put the women in sexy outfits and make them stretch. Yes ... ha ha ha. Yes!

The makers of "Lower Decks" — masters of deep-cut Trek references — likely had a ball calling out one of the most notorious scenes in "NextGen" history.