The Worst Thing Each Main Character Of Star Trek: The Next Generation Has Done

Despite once seeming doomed to fail, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" remains one of the best entry points for new fans open to trying out a "Trek" of their own. The Enterprise D, with its carpet floors, body-hugging uniforms, and a thoughtful, almost philosophical mid-'90s liberal approach to exploration and society is showing its age, but it remains less of a time jump than the original series. While "Deep Space Nine" is finally gathering the audience it deserves for its prescient (and better handled than "Section 31") commentary on the deeper issues hiding under the Federation's facade of utopia, it's still a show that rests on what "The Next Generation" prepared for them.

Above all else, it's the crew that makes this show so cozy a landing zone. That's not to say Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and the rest of his adoptive family are perfect — as the omnipotent Q (John deLancie) will be delighted to remind us, they aren't — but they are human, in the most important sense of the term. Their mistakes and victories create stories we can't forget and a bond that meant the three-season "Picard" felt like taking our older family members out for one more wild ride.

But it's the mistakes we're here to discuss today. Don't worry too much, it's all meant with love, but here are the worst things the main characters of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" have done.

