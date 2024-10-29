Teri Garr Stood Up To Gene Roddenberry's Sexism During One Of Star Trek's Weirdest Episodes

1968 was a big year in Garr's career. She landed her first big-screen speaking part in Bob Rafelson's ultra-groovy Monkees movie "Head," and played secretary Roberta Lincoln to 20th century CIA Agent Robert Seven (Robert Lansing) in the "Star Trek" episode "Assignment: Earth."

Garr's part in "Assignment: Earth" was much more than just window dressing (she nearly halts Seven from preventing the start of World War III), but according to "The Impossible Has Happened: The Life and Work of Gene Roddenberry," the series' creator was distracted by her costume. Garr was already donning a very short skirt, but Roddenberry thought it should be two inches shorter. This prompted Garr to walk off the set. Though she did return to complete her scenes, she never appeared in another "Star Trek" television show or movie again, and only expressed distaste for the franchise going forward.

While it's heartening that Garr stood her ground and hit back against Roddenberry's sexist actions, you can't help but look over her impressive career and wonder where the leading parts were. She was a multi-talented powerhouse who only got to combine her acting and dancing chops to prominent effect in Francis Ford Coppola's severely underrated "One from the Heart." She was brilliant in everything, but I feel like we only scraped just a chip of the iceberg with her. Nevertheless, I'm grateful for the time we got to spend with Teri Garr.