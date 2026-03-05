15 Best Athletes-Turned-Actors, Ranked
A good story can come from anywhere. The next big cinematic hit or buzz worthy TV show can be born from classic literature, ripped from the headlines, or inspired by a person simply sitting on the subway. But sports also have an element of drama them. All you need to do is look to your favorite team or athlete and follow their journey, whether they end up victorious or not.
That's why audiences love to see a good sports movie, especially ones based on a true story. From Rudy Ruettiger to Mildred Burke to Muhammad Ali to Billie Jean King, there's a long history of inspiring athletes being played by top actors on the big screen. However, that pipeline can work the other way around as well.
Many performers in film and television got their start in the entertainment industry by playing sports. Whether it be the squared circle, the gridiron, the ballpark, or even the bright lights of the Olympics, sometimes the titans of your favorite sports have far too much charisma to be contained in only one form of entertainment.
In honor of the people who made the transition from sports arenas to the screen, here are 15 of the best athletes-turned-actors that Hollywood has to offer.
15. Tony Danza
When it comes to the greatest sitcoms ever made, "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?" are certainly in the conversation. Part of what made those shows so great are their stellar casts, and one common denominator of those incredible ensembles was Tony Danza.
As part of the Sunshine Cab Company crew in Manhattan, Danza played Tony Banta (above center), a struggling boxer with a losing streak. When "Taxi" ended in 1983, the Brooklyn native would then move to Fairfield, Connecticut as ex-baseball player Tony Micelli to provide a better life for his young daughter by taking a job as a housekeeper in "Who's the Boss?"
But before starring in these beloved shows, as well as movies such as "Angels in the Outfield," "Crash," and "Don Jon," Danza competed as a middleweight boxer from 1976 to 1979. Unlike Banta, he had an impressive record where he won 12 of his 15 fights via knockout. But as his acting career began to take off, he started to worry about the toll that boxing could take on his face. After one final bout in 1980, he hung up his gloves for good.
14. Sonja Henie
Though the USA had an impressive tally at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Norway was the top earner with 41 total medals. The Scandinavian country now ranks 11th in the world with a total of 618 medals. Three of those gold medals belong to Sonja Henie, a world-renowned figure skater who went on to become one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood in the 1930s.
During her career on the ice, in addition to her Olympic titles, Henie earned 10 World Championships and six European Championships. She is also credited as the first skater to incorporate dance choreography into her routines, as well as popularizing short skirts and white boots for female skaters.
In 1936, 20th Century Fox head Daniel Zanuck signed Henie to a long-term contract. While she attempted to develop her dramatic chops with "A Star Is Born" (1937), she is most remembered for her comedic flair in movie musicals like Irving Berlin's "Second Fiddle," "Wintertime" alongside Cesar Romero (one of the best on-screen versions of The Joker), and "Sun Valley Serenade" (above), which features hit songs by Glenn MIller.
13. Jason Statham
When it come to 2000s and 2010s action movies, you don't have to look very far to find Jason Statham. The English actor is known for playing characters who don't shy away from violent tendencies. Starting with Guy Ritchie's "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch," Statham would go on to be the face of multiple action franchises including "The Transporter," "Crank," and "The Mechanic." Though he probably won't appear in the latest Marvel or DC movies, "The Expendables," "The Meg," and "Fast & Furious" still scratch a similar itch.
Based on his work, it's easy to assume that Statham might have been a professional fighter. However, he was actually a competitive diver for Great Britain's national diving team before becoming an action star. He competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games, and despite not making a splash usually being a good thing in diving, his efforts on the diving board weren't enough to lead him to the Olympics. Instead, he found modeling, which eventually launched him into acting.
12. Jean-Claude Van Damme
From the late 1980s to the late 1990s, you couldn't mention the phrase "action movie" without also talking about Jean-Claude Van Damme. Following his breakout role as Frank Dux in "Bloodsport," the actor scored a series of roles that painted him as the ultimate fighter. "Kickboxer," "Double Impact," and "Street Fighter" are only a small sampling of his most badass roles on the big screen. But as it turns out, his characters weren't too far off from the man behind them.
Before breaking into Hollywood, JCVD was known for his prowess in karate and kickboxing. He began training in martial arts at age 10. While also dabbling in Taekwondo, May Thai, and ballet, he would earn a black belt in karate by 18. But by then, the Muscles from Brussels had already earned a spot on the Belgian Karate Team. At the end of his fighting career, he would accumulate 44 wins and only four losses in semi/light contact bouts and 18 wins in kickboxing with only one loss.
11. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Professional wrestlers, including "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, and Hulk Hogan, made the jump from the squared circle to the silver screen. However, none of them carved out a place for themselves in Hollywood like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did. But things almost went very differently.
Before stepping foot inside a ring, it looked like Johnson was destined for a football career. He played for the 1991 national champion University of Miami Hurricanes and spent some time in the Canadian Football League. Ultimately, he went undrafted by the NFL in 1995. The following year, his father "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson connected him with WWE and the rest was history. "The People's Champion" would go on to become a 10-time world champion, a six-time Wrestlemania main eventer, and a board member of WWE's parent company TKO Group Holdings.
Despite the millions and millions of The Rock's fans finding him as he laid the smackdown in WWE, this generation is probably more familiar with his generally family friendly roles, with some of Johnson's best performances being in movies like "Moana," "Fast and Furious," and "Jumanji."
10. Terry Crews
Juxtaposition is a valuable tool in comedy. It's often utilized to deliver a punchline from somewhere that you're least expecting it. In the modern era of film and television, few have mastered this better than Terry Crews.
As a very jacked, traditionally masculine guy, one would assume that he is a superhero, a bully, or some kind of serious authority figure. But as he has proven time and again in roles such as President Camacho in "Idiocracy," Latrell Spencer in "White Chicks," or Julius Rock in "Everybody Hates Chris," the actor is more than happy to commit to the bit for the sake of a good laugh. He even risked his own health as he worked through an allergic reaction while playing Sergeant Terry Jeffords in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
However, before he was painting himself gold for a heist or rocking out to Michelle Branch, Crews was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL Draft. As a linebacker, he also spent time with the San Diego Chargers, the Washington Redskins, the Green Bay Packers, and the Philadelphia Eagles (though he didn't see any game time with the latter two organizations).
9. Carl Weathers
If there was one thing that Carl Weathers knew how to do, it was finding the meat on the bone of his roles. After becoming a bonafide action star in the 1970s and 1980s thanks to "Predator," "Action Jackson," and the "Rocky" movies opposite Sylvester Stallone, he branched out into comedy and voiceover with "Happy Gilmore," "Toy Story 4," and "Arrested Development." Later, he'd earn an Emmy nomination for playing Greef Karga in "The Mandalorian."
But before he got a stew going in his hilarious "Arrested Development" performance, he was mixing things up on the football field as linebacker and strong safety for the 1970 AFC West Division champion Oakland Raiders. However, after only playing on game the following season, head coach John Madden cut Weathers from the team. He would go on to play in the CFL with the BC Lions until his retirement in 1974.
In the end, it was the bachelor's degree in drama from San Francisco State University that he earned during his off-seasons that really got him cooking.
8. Bruce Lee
"Icon" gets thrown around a lot. However, it certainly applies to Bruce Lee, the Asian-American martial artist who is largely responsible for the kung fu boom in movies and TV shows in the 1970s. Since his life was tragically cut short in 1973 at the age of 32, the Hollywood audience may only be familiar with Bruce Lee movies like "Enter The Dragon" (which was released after his death) and "Fist of Fury." But his philosophies and teachings are still reverberating in the combat sports community today.
Lee started training at age seven by practicing tai chi with his father. He would go on to study several disciplines including boxing, karate, catch wrestling, kung fu, fencing, and even dance, all while meeting various masters across Asia and the American west coast. Everything he learned was then combined into Lee's original fighting discipline, Jeet Kune Do. While he popularized techniques like the side kick, the one-inch punch, and the two-finger push up that looked great on film, his hybrid style that took a little something from everything set the foundation for modern day mixed martial arts.
7. John Cena
As Dwayne Johnson took his first steps into Hollywood, John Cena began to climb the ranks of WWE. Originally presented as the prototype for the perfect wrestler, he evolved into a trash-talking rapper, the professional wrestling Superman, and eventually one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time. But even though the Leader of the Cenation was initially critical of The Rock for leaving WWE in favor of a new career in film and television, the 17-time world champion found himself following in his rival's footsteps.
After getting his feet wet with a few projects released by WWE Films, Cena started branching out into major Hollywood productions like "Trainwreck," "Blockers," and "Bumblebee." By the end of the 2010s, he had proven his prowess in both action and comedy roles. But then he started to really hit his sweet spot in the 2020s by finding roles that let him blend the two genres. If projects like "Vacation Friends," "Jackpot!", and the HBO Max series "Peacemaker" are any indication, his filmography may one day become more impressive than his wrestling career.
6. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jean-Claude Van Damme isn't the only European immigrant to make their way to Hollywood and become an action movie icon. Arnold Schwarzenegger followed a similar trajectory, but rather than combat sports, the Austrian excelled in the field of bodybuilding after he started lifting weights at 15. By 20, he would win the prestigious Mr. Universe championship, a title that he would eventually win a total of five times. At 23, he became the youngest competitor ever to win Mr. Olympia.
After struggling to get his acting career off the ground in the 1970s, Schwarzenegger finally broke through with "Conan the Barbarian" in 1982. After that film became a box office hit, James Cameron would enlist the star for the futuristic horror film "The Terminator," which still holds the distinction of being the only project on the actor's filmography to receive a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, he would continue to appear in movies that would become beloved by audiences like "Twins," "Total Recall," "Kindergarten Cop," and "Last Action Hero," just to name a few.
5. Wyatt Russell
Sometimes life doesn't always turn out the way that you had initially planned. For Wyatt Russell, it was a series of injuries that led him to end his hockey career. As a teenager, he started playing in the minor leagues around America and Canada. Then in 2009, the goaltender would move to Europe and play in Germany and the Netherlands. But the following year, his time on the ice was cut short as knee and hip injuries began to pile up.
However, this change of plans was a blessing in disguise for this Hollywood royal. The son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell would land roles in "Love and Honor" and "We Are What We Are" in 2013. These projects would then launch him into larger roles including John Walker in Marvel Studios' Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," murderer Dan Lafferty in the FX miniseries "Under the Banner of Heaven," and Lee Shaw in Apple TV+'s Monsterverse show "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" (which happens to be a dual role that he shares with his father). Russell even managed to get back into hockey mode with a role in Jay Baruchel's sports comedy sequel "Goon: Last of the Enforcers" in 2017.
4. Jason Lee
While most people will point to his collaborations with cult classic director Kevin Smith as his introduction to Hollywood, signing on to play Brodie Bruce in "Mallrats" and Banky Edwards in "Chasing Amy" wasn't Jason Lee's first taste of filmmaking. The Orange County, CA native was actually featured in a number of skateboarding videos before he took up acting. In fact, some attribute Lee with being one of the most influential skaters of the late 1980s and early 1990s due to his innovative 360 flips. Despite the trick being invented by legendary Rodney Mullen, even he admits that Lee took it to a whole new level.
After quietly retiring from skateboarding in 1994, that's when things started to take off for Lee in the realm of Jay and Silent Bob's View Askewniverse and beyond. He would later land supporting roles in various films such as "Almost Famous" and "Enemy of the State" before voicing the evil Syndrome in "The Incredibles," hanging out with Alvin and the Chipmunks as Dave Seville, and starring in the award-winning NBC sitcom "My Name Is Earl" for four seasons.
3. Jackie Chan
When it comes to internationally recognized movie stars who are active today, Jackie Chan has to be up there. Whether you know him from his first mainstream hit "Drunken Master" from 1978, his first big Hollywood project "Rumble in the Bronx" from 1995, the "Rush Hour" series, the voice of Master Splinter in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," or Mr. Han from "Karate Kid," there's a Jackie Chan movie for everybody. But before he became one of the greatest martial arts movie stars and physical comedians of his time, he learned as many disciplines as he could, so he would have as many tools at his disposal as possible regardless of what role he takes.
Like Bruce Lee (who he worked with in "Fist of Fury" and "Enter the Dragon"), Chan dabbled in various fighting styles early on in his career. As part of the curriculum at the China Drama Academy, he trained from age seven to 17 in acrobatics, acting, singing, and martial arts. After leaving the academy, he would then become proficient in hapkido, kung fu, karate, judo, boxing, taekwondo, and Jeet Kune Do. Combined with his fearlessness as a stuntman, Chan has been able to craft some of the greatest fight choreography in cinematic history. At 71 years old, he's still doing his own stunts, so who knows what's next for the legendary Hong Kong performer.
2. Dave Bautista
While professional wrestlers have already come up a few times on this list, Dave Bautista stands apart from the rest. Though Bautista's best movies have seen him dabble in his fair share of action comedies and major blockbusters like his fellow former ring warriors, the performer once known as Batista isn't afraid to step out of his comfort zone by tackling wildly different parts such as James Bond villain Mr. Hinx in "Spectre," Sapper Morton in "Blade Runner 2049," or Eddie in "The Last Showgirl."
But then again, he did that to a certain degree during his WWE career as well. When he first debuted on "WWE Smackdown" in 2002, he was the hired muscle for a crooked reverend. Then, he formed the supergroup Evolution alongside the past (Ric Flair), present (Triple H), and future (Randy Orton) stars of the industry at the time. And in 2014, when he could have easily been riding the high of the acclaimed "Guardians of the Galaxy," Batista was tasked with playing spoiler for fan-favorite Daniel Bryan as he pursued the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania XXX.
Whether he is playing a hero, a villain, or something in between, Dave Bautista is sure to tell one hell of a story.
1. Kurt Russell
With a career that spans over six decades and just about every genre in the book, there's no doubt that Kurt Russell deserves a spot on this list. After all, Kurt Russell's best movies include some of the greatest of all time, such as "The Thing" (above) and "Escape From New York." But for someone who started acting at the age of 12, when could the actor find time to be an athlete?
After signing a 10-year contract with Walt Disney Productions in 1966, Russell spent the early 1970s playing minor league baseball like his father before him. The star infielder played in Oregon and Washington before moving to the Double A ball club El Paso Sun Kings in 1973. However, early in the season, Russell suffered a torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. While he tried to make the best of it by transferring to the team his father owned in Portland, the injury forced him to retire from baseball and return to acting, and the rest is history.