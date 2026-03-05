15 Best Athletes-Turned-Actors, Ranked

A good story can come from anywhere. The next big cinematic hit or buzz worthy TV show can be born from classic literature, ripped from the headlines, or inspired by a person simply sitting on the subway. But sports also have an element of drama them. All you need to do is look to your favorite team or athlete and follow their journey, whether they end up victorious or not.

That's why audiences love to see a good sports movie, especially ones based on a true story. From Rudy Ruettiger to Mildred Burke to Muhammad Ali to Billie Jean King, there's a long history of inspiring athletes being played by top actors on the big screen. However, that pipeline can work the other way around as well.

Many performers in film and television got their start in the entertainment industry by playing sports. Whether it be the squared circle, the gridiron, the ballpark, or even the bright lights of the Olympics, sometimes the titans of your favorite sports have far too much charisma to be contained in only one form of entertainment.

In honor of the people who made the transition from sports arenas to the screen, here are 15 of the best athletes-turned-actors that Hollywood has to offer.