Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Gave One Piece Of Acting Advice To Their Son Wyatt Russell

Looking at Russell's work, it's easy to believe that he's taken his parents' advice to heart. He also hasn't shied away from his family's fame and seems to have little problem answering Kurt-themed questions. Indeed, Wyatt Russell will happily discuss his surprising favorite Kurt Russell film or elaborate on why he would never replace his father as Snake Plissken in a potential "Escape from New York" reboot. He's even worked with his dad, with the pair notably portraying the younger and older versions of protagonist Lee Shaw on "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV+.

Impressively, all of this hasn't kept the younger Russell from escaping his father's long shadow. He's already shined in series like Showtime's 2020 Western miniseries "The Good Lord Bird" and movies like the 2024 haunted pool flick "Night Swim." Though Kurt Russell got to the Marvel Cinematic Universe first when he played the villainous living planet Ego in 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," it now seems that Wyatt might be on his way to become a more prominent MCU name. His John Walker debuted on the Disney+ show "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" as the new Captain America, but ended up breaking bad and clashing with Bucky "Winter Soldier" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam "Falcon" Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The show ends with Wilson assuming the Captain America mantle and Walker becoming a secret operative known as U.S. Agent — and with the latter hitting the big screen as part of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*," the scion of the Russell acting dynasty seems destined to become a bigger name than ever. With an impressive, ever-expanding acting CV in his back pocket and his parents' advice to go by, how could he not?

"Thunderbolts*" opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.