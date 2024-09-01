Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt Would Never Replace Him As Snake Plissken For A Good Reason
John Carpenter's "Escape from New York" gifted us with an unforgettable character referenced frequently in pop culture: Snake Plissken, brought to life by the brilliant Kurt Russell. Russell's cynical, no-nonsense approach to Plissken endures even after plans for a third "Escape" film fell through, and fans have been clamoring for the character's return, for good reason. A former U.S. Army Special Forces lieutenant who fought in World War III, Plissken was quick to turn to a life of crime after feeling betrayed and disillusioned by the country's federal government, firmly establishing him as an anti-hero figure of sorts. However, both in "Escape from New York" and "Escape from L.A.," Plissken is the one we unconditionally root for, as the rot of corruption that grips the dystopian future emerges as far more deep-rooted and disconcerting than the flaws of one man.
A canceled Plissken sequel did not mean a complete discontinuation of the franchise, as the character was featured in the four-part comic book "John Carpenter's Snake Plissken Chronicles" — written by William O'Neill, illustrated by Tone Rodriguez and Chris Blythe — which reads like a mildly thrilling walk down nostalgia lane. But hey, something is better than nothing, as attempts to reboot the franchise have been delayed at best, so far. In 2015, "Luther" creator Neil Cross was hired to pen a new Plissken movie (via EW), while 2017 saw director Robert Rodriguez in talks to helm the project, and a report in 2020 stated that writer-director Leigh Whannell was set to take over the franchise. However, Radio Silence's Chad Villella did confirm to EW in 2022 that the Plissken movie was in "very, very early stages:"
"We're developing our take, and hopefully, it will be going to script sometime in the New Year, and just really starting to lay the groundwork for that."
Radio Silence's Tyler Gillett also stated in the same interview that the project would not be a remake, as the original is "sort of untouchable to us, and lives in its own stratosphere in terms of how important it is to us, and how much we love it." Well, if that is the case, wouldn't Wyatt Russell be the perfect candidate to assume the role? Apparently not, as the actor wishes to steer clear of the part for several pertinent reasons.
Wyatt Russell says there will be no Snake reboot from him
In an interview with Esquire, where the actor reacted to "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" fan theories, Russell was asked by a fan about the rumored "Escape" reboot, and whether he would be interested in playing Plissken, or if he could convince his father to "go the 'Logan' route and make a new one." Although Russell did not comment on his father's willingness to return for a "Logan" treatment, he stated the reasons why being involved in a Snake reboot would be out of the question for him:
"Although that's very kind of you, that will not be happening. There will be no Snake reboot from me, that's like career suicide 101. That's like what not to do. I don't know if anybody else could be Snake Plissken. It's a character that was created. Good luck, go get 'em, I sincerely wish you the best of luck. I just don't know how it's possible. For me, if I really wanted to get people sending me hate mail, I think that that's what I should do. I will not be ever doing anything like that."
This makes complete sense, as Plissken's legacy is inimitable, and any attempt to recapture the approach that Carpenter and Kurt Russell took — no matter how well-intentioned — is doomed to be met with disappointment. Kurt Russell's distinctive take on Plissken, if revisited by the actor, would also feel incomplete without Carpenter shaping the dizzyingly corrupt world the character inhabits, and the chances of these two aspects meshing together for a collaboration again seem slim, at least at the moment.
However, if you wish to see both Russells in action (where father and son play different iterations of the same character), be sure to check out "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," which was recently renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.