Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt Would Never Replace Him As Snake Plissken For A Good Reason

John Carpenter's "Escape from New York" gifted us with an unforgettable character referenced frequently in pop culture: Snake Plissken, brought to life by the brilliant Kurt Russell. Russell's cynical, no-nonsense approach to Plissken endures even after plans for a third "Escape" film fell through, and fans have been clamoring for the character's return, for good reason. A former U.S. Army Special Forces lieutenant who fought in World War III, Plissken was quick to turn to a life of crime after feeling betrayed and disillusioned by the country's federal government, firmly establishing him as an anti-hero figure of sorts. However, both in "Escape from New York" and "Escape from L.A.," Plissken is the one we unconditionally root for, as the rot of corruption that grips the dystopian future emerges as far more deep-rooted and disconcerting than the flaws of one man.

A canceled Plissken sequel did not mean a complete discontinuation of the franchise, as the character was featured in the four-part comic book "John Carpenter's Snake Plissken Chronicles" — written by William O'Neill, illustrated by Tone Rodriguez and Chris Blythe — which reads like a mildly thrilling walk down nostalgia lane. But hey, something is better than nothing, as attempts to reboot the franchise have been delayed at best, so far. In 2015, "Luther" creator Neil Cross was hired to pen a new Plissken movie (via EW), while 2017 saw director Robert Rodriguez in talks to helm the project, and a report in 2020 stated that writer-director Leigh Whannell was set to take over the franchise. However, Radio Silence's Chad Villella did confirm to EW in 2022 that the Plissken movie was in "very, very early stages:"

"We're developing our take, and hopefully, it will be going to script sometime in the New Year, and just really starting to lay the groundwork for that."

Radio Silence's Tyler Gillett also stated in the same interview that the project would not be a remake, as the original is "sort of untouchable to us, and lives in its own stratosphere in terms of how important it is to us, and how much we love it." Well, if that is the case, wouldn't Wyatt Russell be the perfect candidate to assume the role? Apparently not, as the actor wishes to steer clear of the part for several pertinent reasons.