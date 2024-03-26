Why You'll Likely Never See Jason Statham In A Marvel Movie

Jason Statham is game for just about anything and everything in his movies. Clamping jumper cables to his nipples and tongue? Sounds like a hoot! Pretending to stab a giant prehistoric shark in the eye? Just tell him where to aim. Delivering the line, "I'm a Beekeeper. I protect the hive. Sometimes I use fire to smoke out hornets" with utter conviction? Hurry up and give him an Oscar already.

Rarely one to turn his nose up at a chance to earn a paycheck, Statham has been noticeably reticent to sign up for a Marvel or DC comic book movie. Even in the middle of the superhero gold rush of the last 20 years, The Stath stuck to playing rugged mavericks with a carefully maintained layer of scruff on their mugs in macho actioners by the likes of Guy Ritchie and Sylvester Stallone. His big-budget franchise outings were similarly devoid of fantasy elements — at least the kind of outright magic and imaginative sci-fi you'd find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If you were to ask Statham, like Variety did in December 2023, what the holdup is, he would tell you it's nothing personal against the genre. "I don't have a big appetite for a costume, with cape and tights," he admitted. "I like old-school '80s movies. I was inspired by people like Stallone and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. And even before those guys, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, and [Clint] Eastwood. I just couldn't see any of those guys putting on a cape and a mask and going around on wires."

Eastwood, for the record, was once eyed to play an older Bruce Wayne in an abandoned "Batman Beyond" movie, while Stallone and Schwarzenegger have both done the superhero rodeo by now (with Stallone even joining the MCU itself). All the same, you can grasp what Statham is getting at.