15 Best Swashbuckler Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Hailing at least as far back as the mid-19th century and defined by storytellers like Alexandre Dumas, the swashbuckler is one of the most beloved yet oft-misunderstood subgenres in cinema. They might regularly feature hunts for lost fortunes or artifacts, but you wouldn't call "National Treasure" (nor any of the films it resembles) a swashbuckler movie. At the same time, while pirates and swashbucklers might be colloquially interchangeable (and, indeed, the best pirate movies of all time are largely swashbucklers), they are not inextricably linked. A Napoleonic soldier is as fit for the subgenre as a space-faring vigilante.

What we've assembled below are the greatest examples of the swashbuckler, representing the wide range of stories that can be told through this subgenre. Broadly bound by shared themes of romance, roguish heroism, and dazzling swordplay, they prove just how particularly enchanting and thrillingly escapist the swashbuckler can be.

These are the best swashbuckler movies of all time.