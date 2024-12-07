Henry Cavill Had To Fulfill A Ridiculous Condition For One Of His First Roles

Henry Cavill began acting while he was still in school, appearing in a production of "Grease" in between trips to the rugby field. The young performer must have taken to the stage; he began seeking a film acting career as soon as he graduated. Cavill landed his first professional role in 2001 in a film called "Laguna." He was only 18. The following year was busy for the young man, as he appeared in a TV movie adaptation of "Goodbye, Mr. Chips," an episode of the British crime drama "The Inspector Lynley Mysteries," and in the somewhat high-profile studio version of "The Count of Monte Cristo." The Alexandre Dumas adaptation also starred Jim Caviezel, Luis Guzman, and Guy Pearce, and it was put out by Spyglass Entertainment, so the 19-year-old Cavill was suddenly in front of millions.

Cavil paid his dues for a few more years (appearing in the eighth "Hellraiser" movie along the way), but his star continued to slowly rise. In 2006, he starred in both "Red Riding Hood" and an adaptation of "Tristan & Isolde." Shortly after, he worked with Matthew Vaughn on "Stardust" and with Woody Allen on "Whatever Works." Cavill then played Theseus in Tarsem Singh Dhandwar's underrated gonzo mythology adventure "Immortals," and that seemed to prepare him for one of his most visible roles in 2013: playing Superman in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." Cavill would return to the role a few more times in the ensuing decade.

Back when he was auditioning for "The Count of Monte Cristo," however, Cavill was still a little nervous about his abilities, and he was especially concerned about his appearance. It seems that as a schoolboy, Cavill wrestled with his weight, often shamed for his size. As he explained to GQ in 2013, the makers of "Monte Cristo" tapped into Cavill's body anxieties ... by asking that he lose weight for his role in the film.