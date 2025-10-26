All Of The Pirates Of The Caribbean Movies, Ranked By Box Office

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in 2003, Disney struck unexpected gold when it launched the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise. Directed by Gore Verbinski, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" was a ride turned box office hit, one that helped define live-action Disney in the 2000s. Aside from the studio's live-action remakes of its animated classics, the adventures of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow helped anchor the Mouse House's blockbuster output for over a decade.

Though the property has been dormant since 2017's "Dead Men Tell No Tales," the appetite for these movies remains strong, and they've collectively pulled in more than $4.5 billion globally. Few franchises in the history of cinema can claim to be as broadly popular in the mainstream. But which of these movies had the biggest impact at the box office? Does that change if we look at the films through a modern financial lens?

We're going to break down and rank the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies by what they earned at the box office. We'll look at how that ranking shakes out unadjusted for inflation and how that changes when we adjust for inflation. We're also going to go over the cost for each of these films and how that colors their earnings, in addition to seeing what the numbers can teach us. Let's get into it.