Johnny Depp Could Return As Jack Sparrow For A New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise has given fans some pretty great examples of swashbuckling tentpole fantasy adventures, the property has also been yielding diminishing returns both critically and commercially for years. Perhaps because of this, rumors of Disney trying to once again recapture the lightning in the rum bottle are swirling once more.

According to Variety, the House of Mouse is eyeing none other than Johnny Depp for one more swaying stroll in Captain Jack Sparrow's boots. Depp is far from a lock at the moment, though. Disney dropped the actor like a hot potato in 2018, in the wake of Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations. However, the ensuing defamation trial ended in Depp's victory in 2022, which may have made him more presentable in Disney's eyes ... though not necessarily vice versa.

As it stands, it appears that the future of the "Pirates" franchise is at a Depp-themed crossroads. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is supervising two different "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie scripts, only one of which has room for Sparrow. As such, Depp's potential involvement — should Disney be able to approach the actor, let alone secure his signature — will presumably determine the direction of the next entry. "Nothing has been ruled out," a source told Variety.