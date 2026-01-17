15 Shows Like Slow Horses Fans Can Binge-Watch Now

Already regarded as one of the best series streaming on Apple TV+, "Slow Horses" has picked up quite the pace since its debut in 2022. Created and executive produced by Will Smith (no, not the blockbuster star– the British comedy writer), it has run for five critically acclaimed seasons thus far, earning countless awards including two Primetime Emmys. Apple has already given the greenlight for seasons 6 and 7, with Smith only returning for one more adventure at Slough House.

This is the first sign we've seen that the series could be slowing down, though the combination of its runaway success and the sheer amount of source material from Mick Herron's novels bodes well for a long post-Smith run. Even so, whether in preparation for the series' inevitable end or to provide something to tide readers over between seasons, we've combed through a wide variety of streamers to help you find your next watch. Whether because of their paranoid, spy thriller tones, dark sense of humor, or comfortingly British storytelling sensibilities, these series should be the prime targets for fans of "Slow Horses."

Here are the best shows like "Slow Horses" that you should beck checking out.