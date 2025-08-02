An Oscar-Nominated Robert Redford Crime Thriller Had A TV Remake That Deserved More Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This post contains spoilers for "Three Days of the Condor" and its remake.

Sydney Pollack's "Three Days of the Condor" is a natural by-product of post-Watergate America. The looming shadow of this political scandal haunts and defines the 1975 film, fleshing out everything from its overtly cynical impulses to the paranoia-inducing events that guide this effective spy thriller. Based on James Grady's eponymous novel, formerly known as "Six Days of the Condor," the film dives right into the distrust embedded in American society, viewed through the lens of a bookish CIA agent marked for death by shadowy agents who are impossible to track down.

The CIA agent in question is Joe Turner, codenamed Condor (Robert Redford), who is seen working covertly at a so-called literary society, marking encrypted books that might or might not contain hidden messages. After Condor leaves for lunch and returns, he finds all of his co-workers dead, kickstarting a tense, anxiety-inducing journey for our effortlessly cool protagonist.

Just when Condor thinks he can rely on the organization he works for, he is met with a rather rude awakening. All of a sudden, Condor finds himself trapped in a world where no one is worthy of trust, where every choice comes attached with a morality that demands radical redefinition. The fierce, plucky Kathy (Faye Dunaway) manages to establish some trust along the way, helping Condor get to the bottom of this dastardly conspiracy and soothing his paranoia to an extent.

It is also interesting to note that Redford's signature charm creates expectations of a seasoned undercover agent adept at fieldwork, but he plays against this stereotype by presenting Condor as a man who would rather be left alone. After all, the character isn't an expert marksman or fighter, but more of a nerd who is passionate about decrypting clues hidden in books. His continued survival has more to do with luck than skill, which immediately makes "Three Days of the Condor" a taut, refreshing spy thriller that doesn't paint its lead as heroic or exceptional.

Given how effective Pollack's thriller is, it isn't surprising that the film got the remake treatment in the form of the Epix television series, "Condor." However, "Condor" only lasted for two seasons before being abruptly canceled by the network. What happened here?