Tom Hiddleston's Forgotten Spy Thriller Series Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

We all tend to get a little antsy when our favorite TV shows aren't renewed as quickly as we'd like. But few shows have suffered as long a wait between seasons as "The Night Manager," which debuted all the way back in 2016 and took until 2024 to be renewed.

That's a shocking amount of time, especially since the six-part first season, adapted from John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name, was met with nothing but praise. The co-production by the BBC, AMC, and The Ink Factory arrived on BBC One in the United Kingdom on February 21, 2016, and hit AMC Stateside in April of that year. It racked up a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, won two Primetime Emmys, and earned stars Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman each a Golden Globe. Why, then, did it take so long for a second season to materialize?

Well, the late le Carré never wrote a sequel to his original book, which essentially meant the first season was actually a miniseries. That raised the question of what on earth seasons 2 and 3 will be about. Fortunately, we can now find out for ourselves as the second season has arrived in the UK ahead of its imminent debut on Prime Video in the United States on January 11, 2026. Of course, even those who saw the first season are likely a little foggy on the details. Luckily, Prime Video has the first season available to watch at no extra cost for subscribers.