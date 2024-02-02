The Mr. & Mrs. Smith Series Makes One Major Change From The Movie

This article contains spoilers up to episode 4 of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

The opening to director Doug Liman's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" set the tone for that movie, following a pair of super-spies for opposing agencies who, through sheer coincidence, happen to be a married couple living secret double lives. After the framing device places Brad Pitt's John Smith and Angelina Jolie's Jane Smith in couple's therapy, we flashback to the sultry circumstances of their original meet-cute and the whirlwind romance that ultimately resulted in a marriage that's now on autopilot. We quickly realize that they're both impossibly good-looking, extremely proficient at their jobs and basically never make a single mistake ... until their last assignment puts them on a collision course with one another, at least.

Now, it's Prime Video's turn to revitalize this concept through its own series, as spearheaded by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. In place of Pitt and Jolie, Glover and Maya Erskine are our new leads and the entire nature of their relationship has been completely recontextualized in this reboot. Rather than having a pair of lovestruck movie stars end up in each other's orbit, the series premiere smartly positions them as applicants for a mysterious organization (referred to as "the company" in the show's early episodes) that selects "John" and "Jane" as partners in a pretend marriage. But as much as this alone diverges from the 2005 film, that's not the most noteworthy change.

In a stark departure from the frame of reference most viewers would be familiar with, the show makes the bold choice to make neither Glover's John nor Erkine's Jane an expert spy. They mess up, doubt themselves, and even fail missions — and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is all the better for it.