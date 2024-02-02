What Is The Company From Mr. & Mrs. Smith? And Is It The Same As The Movie?

This post contains spoilers for Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

At first glance, the new version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" seems to share very little with the 2005 film of the same name. The new Prime Video series follows an entirely new Jane and John, this time played by Maya Erskine and series co-creator Donald Glover. While the Doug Liman film of the same name drops in on its married couple (played by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt) years after they begin working as contract killers for dueling companies, the reboot shows audiences the inception of its central couple's relationship.

But there are still a few details the two barely-related stories have in common. Both follow a spy couple who (don't read on if you haven't finished the new show yet!) eventually end up tasked with taking one another out. Each set of Smiths also work for top-secret companies that aren't exactly overly communicative about their missions, and that seem to have no moral compass whatsoever. But does the new series take place in the same world as the Liman film, or are these completely different agencies?

With nearly two decades of time in between the original "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and the new series, it's possible that one of the original companies featured in the film got a major makeover to become the entity the new John and Jane call "Hihi." However, it seems unlikely for several reasons. For one thing, the Liman film featured not one but two companies that were at odds with one another. Though a second company is mentioned at one point in the new series, both John and Jane work for Hihi.