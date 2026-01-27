The Flash TV Series Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Over a decade ago, "Glee" actor Grant Gustin guest starred on an episode of the successful but fledgling CW series "Arrow," throwing Stephen Amell's Emerald Archer together with an awkward investigator known only to dedicated DC Comics fans. It would have been hard to believe at the time that their meeting would not only lead to "The Flash" — a wildly popular series in its own right that immediately matched pace with "Arrow" in a standout debut season — but help kickstart one of the largest and most successful TV shared-universes of all time.

Though "Arrow" remained the core of the Arrowverse, "The Flash" was its heart. Gustin was soon joined by an ensemble of endearing characters, all of whom held the tantalizing promise of some ultimate, superheroic (or occasionally, supervillainous) storyline pulled straight from the comics themselves. Even as the show began to drag for many fans during its later seasons, what kept them coming back were the characters and their stories. While some of them may not have ended as fans hoped, they can at least catch up with the actors themselves in the films and series they've starred in since running away from "The Flash."

Here's where the stars of "The Flash" are now.