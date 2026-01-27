The Flash TV Series Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
Over a decade ago, "Glee" actor Grant Gustin guest starred on an episode of the successful but fledgling CW series "Arrow," throwing Stephen Amell's Emerald Archer together with an awkward investigator known only to dedicated DC Comics fans. It would have been hard to believe at the time that their meeting would not only lead to "The Flash" — a wildly popular series in its own right that immediately matched pace with "Arrow" in a standout debut season — but help kickstart one of the largest and most successful TV shared-universes of all time.
Though "Arrow" remained the core of the Arrowverse, "The Flash" was its heart. Gustin was soon joined by an ensemble of endearing characters, all of whom held the tantalizing promise of some ultimate, superheroic (or occasionally, supervillainous) storyline pulled straight from the comics themselves. Even as the show began to drag for many fans during its later seasons, what kept them coming back were the characters and their stories. While some of them may not have ended as fans hoped, they can at least catch up with the actors themselves in the films and series they've starred in since running away from "The Flash."
Here's where the stars of "The Flash" are now.
Michelle Harrison (Nora Allen / Joan Williams)
Though she had a relatively minor role in the 1st season of "The Flash" as Nora Allen (the tragic mother of Barry Allen, slain by Eobard Thawne prior to the events of the series), Michelle Harrison's presence on the show grew in unexpected ways throughout the entirety of its run. In addition to playing Nora in countless flashbacks, alternate realities, and time travel sequences, she was subsequently cast as both Dr. Joan Williams (the wife of Jay Garrick) and the physical embodiment of the Speed Force in season 6.
Since the series ended, Harrison has guest starred on "Allegiance," "The Irrational," and "Family Law." She appears at conventions to meet fans of her work on "The Flash," "Paycheck," and "Good Luck Chuck."
John Wesley Shipp (Henry Allen / Jay Garrick)
Joining the ensemble of "The Flash" was famously a homecoming for John Wesley Shipp, who played the titular character in the live-action television series from the 1990s. He was originally cast as Barry Allen's wrongfully incarcerated father Henry Allen. After Henry was killed off in season 2, however, Shipp was smartly brought back as Jay Garrick, a Golden Age speedster who harkened back to Shipp's time as a hero in the '90s (he even got to reunite with his former co-star Mark Hamill a few times). During the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, he reprised his role as Barry Allen / The Flash from the original series as well.
Shipp has appeared in only a few projects outside the Arrowverse since the premiere of "The Flash" and has yet to play another role since its finale. Like Michelle Harrison, he attends conventions across the country to meet fans of "The Flash."
Andy Mientus (Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper)
Andy Mientus was one of the most memorable early "Flash" villains, playing scorned STAR Labs employee-turned-sonic supervillain Hartley Rathaway / Pied Piper. After recurring on the first two seasons, Mientus was cast as one of the leads in a new police procedural titled "Gone," which focused on cases of abduction. The actor played a former victim of child abduction who has since joined an elite anti-abduction task force as their resident white-hat hacker. The series was cancelled after one season.
Mientus subsequently guest-starred on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," and "Evil," and returned to "The Flash" in seasons 6 and 9. A celebrated theatre actor as well (like many in the Arrowverse), he continues to perform in stage productions across the globe (he is pictured above in rehearsals for "The Jonathan Larson Project").
Wentworth Miller (Leonard Snart / Captain Cold)
Wentworth Miller made an immediate impact on "The Flash" as Barry Allen's frosty and moralistic nemesis Leonard Snart / Captain Cold. After recurring throughout the first three seasons, he was cast as a series regular in the crossover series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Following Snart's character arc closing at the end of season 1, Miller only appeared in Arrowverse projects as a special guest star.
Leaving "Legends" so soon allowed Miller to focus on the revival of "Prison Break," which lasted a single season. Though there was some discussion of further seasons, it seems they have since cooled. Miller also recurred on season 6 of "Madam Secretary" as Senator Mark Hanson.
Patrick Sabongui (Captain David Singh)
After the 1st season of "The Flash," Patrick Sabongui's supporting role as David Singh diminished significantly as the series focused less on the day-to-day operations of the Central City Police Department. Sabongui did continue to appear sporadically throughout all nine seasons of the show, and even guest-starred on a few other Arrowverse projects.
Meanwhile, Sabongui was cast in a recurring capacity on "Homeland," the Freeform fantasy series "Beyond," the short-lived television adaptation of "Shooter," "Firefly Lane," and "Virgin River." In 2025, he joined the cast of the NBC crime drama "The Hunting Party," playing CIA agent Ryan Hassani (pictured above).
Rick Cosnett (Eddie Thawne / Cobalt Blue)
When Rick Cosnett was conspicuously cast as Eddie Thawne after playing a prominent role on "The Vampire Diaries," longtime fans of "The Flash" comics assumed he'd ultimately become and/or reveal himself to be the Reverse Flash. In reality, he was merely a red-herring, smartly employed by the writers through to his final moments in the 1st season.
In 2015, Cosnett had a recurring role on the 1st season of "Quantico." Cosnett and Eddie also returned several times to "The Flash," most notably during season 9 as the supervillain Cobalt Blue (another identity theorized by fans of the comics). After the series finale, he was cast in recurring roles on "9-1-1," "Doctor Odyssey," and "Palm Royale."
Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon / Zoom)
"Flash" fans were first introduced to Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick. And though this was ultimately a multiversal ruse to conceal his true identity as the speedster serial killer Hunter Zolomon / Zoom, the portrayal was impactful enough to have fans convinced he reprised the role for the DCEU "Flash" film in 2023.
After wrapping up his tenure as Central City's seasonal big bad, Sears was cast as counterterrorism director Keith Mullins on the short-lived spin-off "24: Legacy." He then went on to recur on "Chicago Fire," "The Politician," and the 3rd season of "American Crime Story," before landing one of the leading roles on the NBC medical drama "Brilliant Minds" (pictured above). He was also at one point reportedly in the running to play the titular role on Prime Video's "Reacher" series.
Neil Sandilands (Clifford DeVoe / The Thinker)
A welcome departure from the speedster big bads that held back the first three seasons of the show, Neil Sandilands joined the cast of "The Flash" in season 4 as Clifford DeVoe, a technological supergenius better known as "The Thinker." He did not return to the series after his initial arc ended.
In 2020, Sandilands had a supporting role in the Paul Greengrass western "News of the World," which starred Tom Hanks as a civil war veteran protecting a young girl (Helena Zengel). The year after, he played prominent roles in both "DAM" (a critically acclaimed South African drama) and the Netflix adaptation of "Sweet Tooth," playing the evil General Abbott in the latter. He also had a supporting role in 2024's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" as Koro, the father of Owen Teague's Noa.
Victor Garber (Martin Stein / Firestorm)
Like Wentworth Miller, Victor Garber's role on "The Flash" eventually led to a role in the ensemble of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." In both series he played Martin Stein, a physicist who makes up one-half of the nuclear hero Firestorm (on "Legends" he was given a new partner in Franz Drameh's Jefferson Jackson). Firestorm was a prominent supporting character in the Arrowverse throughout its entirety.
Garber has recurred on several series since his initial stint on "The Flash," including "Tales of the City," "The Orville," "And Just Like That..." and, most notably, the "Power" franchise, in which he played the moneyed minor antagonist Simon Stern. Since 2021, he has been part of the main cast of the Canadian legal comedy "Family Law" (pictured above).
Robbie Amell (Ronnie Raymond)
The other half of the original Firestorm duo, Robbie Amell's time in the Arrowverse was surprisingly short-lived (especially since his brother Stephen Amell was essentially its star). After Ronnie Raymond sacrificed himself in the season 2 premiere, Amell only returned for four more episodes in season 3 and 8.
Instead, the actor was fairly busy starring in a litany of streaming films, such as "The Babysitter" and its sequel, "Desperados," and "Code 8" (which also featured Stephen Amell). On television, Amell has recurred on "The X-Files," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and "The Witcher," and led the Amazon Prime Video dramedy "Upload" (pictured above), in which he played a dead man navigating a new, digital afterlife.
Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man)
Getting cast as incoming superhero Ralph Dibny / The Elongated Man on the 4th season of "The Flash" was something of a big break for Hartley Sawyer, who was previously best known for a 50-plus-episode stint on the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." He was part of the main cast of the series for three seasons.
In 2020, after posting his for Black Lives Matter, Twitter users found and began sharing offensive jokes tweeted by the actor years prior. Sawyer publicly apologized and was later fired from "The Flash" (the series awkwardly recast Ralph to write him off the show). He has not acted since.
Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia / Wavelength)
Kayla Compton was a late addition to "The Flash," joining the cast in season 6 as the metahuman criminal-turned-superhero Allegra Garcia / Wavelength (a reimagining of the comic book character of the same name). She had previously guest-starred on "Entourage," "Perception," "Mistresses" and "Part Timers."
Compton remained a main cast member through the rest of the series. Since the finale, she has guest-starred on an episode of "Doctor Odyssey," and is slated to star in an upcoming film "A.I. Heart U." Written and directed by "Days of Our Lives" star Jason Cook, the cast also features T.J. Miller, "Criminal Minds" alum Zach Gilford, and "Glee" alum Heather Morris.
Brandon McKnight (Chester P. Runk)
Joining the series around the same time as Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight also became one of the last new additions to Team Flash for the final seasons of the series. He played viral scientist Chester P. Runk (also known as "Chunk"), another reimagining of a ridiculously obscure DC Comics character.
Before joining the cast of "The Flash," McKnight had a minor role in "The Shape of Water" and guest-starred on "Kim's Convenience," "Hudson and Rex," and "Most Dangerous Game." He has appeared in several indie films since the series finale, and is slated to play American boxer Floyd Patterson in a biographical series about Muhammad Ali (played by Jaalen Best). Titled "The Greatest," it is executive in part by Michael B. Jordan and set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen / XS)
After making her debut as the future-flung speedster Nora West-Allen in the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover event, Jessica Parker Kennedy became a main "Flash" cast member for the show's 5th season and continued to recur throughout the remainder of its run. She had previously been seen on the Starz series "Black Sails," as well as "Colony," "90210," BET's "Tales," and even "Smallville" (she appeared in three episodes as the supervillain Plastique).
In 2023, Kennedy guest-starred on a popular episode of the Netflix sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," in which she played a contestant on a Bachelorette-esque dating show who becomes suspicious that one of her potential matches (Robinson) is only there for the zipline. That same year, she guest-starred as the minor antagonist Medusa on the 1st season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" on Disney+.
Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton / Virtue)
Though Danielle Nicolet has had notable roles on several TV series dating all the way back to the 1990s, she is by far best known for her character on "The Flash." Some of these previous projects include "Family Matters," "3rd Rock from the Sun," "The Bernie Mac Show," and "Key and Peele." She also voiced Storm in the "Marvel Anime: X-Men" series and Shaundi in the "Saints Row" franchise of video games.
Nicolet is set to star alongside Brian White and Brandon T. Jackson in an upcoming film titled "The Life of Me," produced for the Network. She has also written a drama titled "Black Karen" (directed by Meagan Good) and directed a project titled "Long Time Listener."
Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West / Kid Flash)
By 2018, Keiynan Lonsdale was one of the most prominent members of the Arrowverse cast, enjoying his third season in the main cast of "The Flash" and regularly making appearances on "Legends of Tomorrow." He played fan-favorite character Wally West, aka the speedster sidekick Kid Flash. However, Lonsdale departed the franchise that same year, having played a supporting role in the hit romantic comedy "Love, Simon." (He reprised this role in 2020 for the spin-off series "Love, Victor.")
In the years since, Lonsdale has released two studio albums — "Rainbow Boy" in 2020 and "The Heart Defence Mixtape" in 2023 (he is pictured above in a music video for the latter). He continues to act, appearing alongside Sabrina Carpenter and fellow "Flash" alum Jordan Fisher (who guest-starred as Bart Allen Impulse) in the 2020 comedy "Work It." He is slated as one of the stars of "War Machine," an upcoming action film from "The Hitman's Bodyguard" director Patrick Hughes.
Jesse L. Martin (Detective Joe West)
Jesse L. Martin was a consistent presence on "The Flash," playing Barry Allen's adopted father (and secret crimefighting partner) Joe West. Martin portrayed the Central City Police detective for all nine seasons of the series, only reducing his role (from series regular to recurring guest star) for its final outing.
He may have had to do this due to scheduling constraints, as season 9 was produced around the same time Martin went into production on "The Irrational." An NBC crime drama that starred Martin as a brilliant, crime-solving behavioral science professor, it was ultimately cancelled after two seasons.
Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon / Vibe)
As Cisco Ramon, Carlos Valdes was one of the founding members of Team Flash, essential to defining the comedic tone of the series (as well as the modern "man in the chair" trope in superhero shows). He appeared in almost every Arrowverse show in some capacity (including the web series) before finally choosing to leave "The Flash" during its 7th season.
Recently, Valdes has had supporting roles in the Starz miniseries "Gaslit," the romantic comedy "For Worse," and the blockbuster video game "Starfield," and starred in the short-lived Hulu musical series "Up Here." In 2025, he returned to Broadway (having played Andrej in "Once" in 2013) to star in the hit musical "Hadestown" (pictured above).
Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost)
Once best known as a Disney Channel star (alongside her sister Kay Panabaker), Danielle Panabaker was reintroduced to audiences as grieving scientist Caitlin Snow on the 1st season of "The Flash." Her role expanded over all nine seasons to include multiple superhuman alter egos within Snow, including the villainous Killer Frost and the deity Khione.
In 2025, Panabaker starred in "Second Guessing Fate," a romantic drama produced for the CW. She is set to star opposite Anthony Michael Hall in the upcoming horror film "The Forever Beautiful."
Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells and Others)
It wouldn't be out of line to question whether or not Tom Cavanagh is one of the most beloved actors in the entire Arrowverse. He was cast in the 1st season of "The Flash" as Harrison Wells, a scientist whose body becomes the vessel for Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash (otherwise portrayed by Matt Letscher). After Thawne was initially dealt with, the show found countless ways to bring Cavanagh back as other Wells-adjacent characters for all nine seasons.
Since the series finale, he's recurred on "FBI" and "Mistletoe Murders" and had a cameo as reactionary newscaster Gordon Godfrey on an episode of "Superman and Lois" (pictured above). In the "Deadpool VR" video game, Cavanagh can be heard voicing Mephisto.
Candice Patton (Iris West)
For the subtle yet winning blend of superhero action and soap opera melodrama, Candice Patton was perfectly cast to play Iris West, a crusading journalist and the longtime love interest of Barry Allen. Patton had gotten her start on soaps like "The Young and the Restless," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Days of Our Lives," and had notable appearances on dramas like "One Tree Hill" and "Grey's Anatomy."
Patton has yet to take on another project after "The Flash." The year after the series ended, she and J. R. Smith (formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers) had their first baby .
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen / The Flash)
Pulled from the supporting cast of Fox's "Glee," Grant Gustin made a major impact on the superhero world through his portrayal of Barry Allen. Having led this massively popular series through highs and lows for nine seasons (and in the wake of the disastrous DCEU film), it's fair to say that he's the definitive live-action Flash (at least as of writing).
The same year "The Flash" ended, Gustin starred opposite "Pretty Little Liars" alum Lucy Hale in the Amazon Freevee romantic comedy "Puppy Love" (pictured above). In 2024, he made his long-awaited Broadway debut in the stage musical adaptation of "Water for Elephants," originating the role of Jacob Jankowski. He's currently set to star alongside Paul Sparks ("House of Cards") and Tom Pelphry ("Ozark") in an upcoming comedy titled "Rooster."