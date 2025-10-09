Prison Break Reboot: Everything We Know So Far
Fox's "Prison Break" experienced a new lease of life when the series topped Netflix in 2024. This makes sense, as the show, which debuted in 2005, is the perfect series to binge watch. The story centers on Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), an engineer who gets himself sent to prison so he can break both himself and his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), out of said penitentiary. Thus begins a nail-biting adventure where people escape from prison, go on the run, break out of other prisons, and fake their own deaths.
As ridiculous as its narrative gets, the Paul Scheuring-created show makes for some addictive viewing (especially in the first two seasons, which boast an intense sense of urgency as the characters launch their first prison break and go on the lam). The escape scenes are so suspenseful that you may even find yourself rooting for the most despicable criminals to break free, which is a testament to the series' nail-biting sequences and strong characters.
"Prison Break" was canceled after five seasons, but its premise can easily be applied to a brand-new series with fresh characters breaking out of confinement — and that is the plan. It was only a matter of time until the property was resurrected and reimagined for contemporary audiences, with Hulu slated as the reboot's planned destination. With that in mind, what can viewers expect from the new "Prison Break?"
Hulu's Prison Break reboot does not have a release date yet
It is worth noting that "Prison Break" hasn't officially been picked up by Hulu yet. 20th Television commissioned Elgin James, the co-creator of the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans M.C.," to pen a pilot episode for the streaming service in December 2024, but a full series order will rely on the pilot inspiring the company's top brass to greenlight the show. However, Marty Adelstein, who is one of the producers on the reboot series, previously offered a reassuring update during an interview with Deadline:
"It's going really well. The first script was really, really well done. They've given notes, and it looks like it's on its way."
Assuming everything goes according to plan, the planned "Prison Break" reboot probably won't arrive until 2026 at the earliest, but there aren't any tentative release dates in mind at this moment in time. The good news, though, is that filming for the pilot episode took place in Moundsville and West Virginia back in June 2025, so at least the series is making some progress. So, with that out of the way, what can viewers expect from the new "Prison Break," assuming it moves forward at Hulu?
What are the plot details of the Prison Break reboot?
The new "Prison Break" will reportedly center around the inmates of a co-ed facility where no inmates have escaped in over 100 years. As of this writing, the primary characters include a corrections officer with a military background, a politician, a wrongfully convicted felon, an influential criminal who calls the shots, a pregnant woman whose baby was sired by another prisoner, and a detective.
Details about the plot are being kept close to the vest for now, but there is guaranteed to be a jailbreak — or at least an attempt at one — from some of the characters locked behind bars. The co-ed prison is also a fresh spin on the material, as the previous series took place within the walls of a male prison that only had a couple of women employees.
Despite the differences from the original series, the new "Prison Break" is set in the same universe as its predecessor, so the door is theoretically open to some cross pollination between both shows. Be that as it may, will any of the old school characters return for another hurrah?
Who's in the cast of the Prison Break reboot?
Hulu's "Prison Break" has already gathered an impressive ensemble of performers to play the heroes and cons. "Sucker Punch" star Emily Browning will play Cassidy Collins, the aforementioned corrections officer, while Lukas Gage will portray Jackson, a politician set to embark on his first quest to reach Congress. Elsewhere, Drake Rodgers (who some viewers will know from the canceled "Supernatural" spin-off "The Winchesters") plays an inmate. Lili Taylor, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, and Ray McKinnon make up the rest of the main cast members, playing Carole Mullen, Warden Jessica Strand, Holt Keane, and the detective Joe Dahl, respectively. Details about their characters remain a mystery for the time being, but a couple of them are pretty self-explanatory.
Unfortunately, for long-term fans, it doesn't look like any original "Prison Break" cast members will return for the reboot. Wentworth Miller previously revealed that he is no longer interested in playing Michael Scofield again, as he doesn't want to play straight characters moving forward. With that in mind, viewers shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing Michael break out of another prison.
Of course, that doesn't mean that some of Miller's old colleagues can't show up in some capacity — but if that's the plan, the reboot's creators are keeping it well-guarded. Still, we'll find out all of the answers if "Prison Break" makes it to the small screen.