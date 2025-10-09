Prison Break Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Fox's "Prison Break" experienced a new lease of life when the series topped Netflix in 2024. This makes sense, as the show, which debuted in 2005, is the perfect series to binge watch. The story centers on Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), an engineer who gets himself sent to prison so he can break both himself and his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), out of said penitentiary. Thus begins a nail-biting adventure where people escape from prison, go on the run, break out of other prisons, and fake their own deaths.

As ridiculous as its narrative gets, the Paul Scheuring-created show makes for some addictive viewing (especially in the first two seasons, which boast an intense sense of urgency as the characters launch their first prison break and go on the lam). The escape scenes are so suspenseful that you may even find yourself rooting for the most despicable criminals to break free, which is a testament to the series' nail-biting sequences and strong characters.

"Prison Break" was canceled after five seasons, but its premise can easily be applied to a brand-new series with fresh characters breaking out of confinement — and that is the plan. It was only a matter of time until the property was resurrected and reimagined for contemporary audiences, with Hulu slated as the reboot's planned destination. With that in mind, what can viewers expect from the new "Prison Break?"