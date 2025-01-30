Why The CW Canceled The Supernatural Spin-Off The Winchesters

The CW's "Supernatural" ended after 15 record-breaking seasons, with the demon-hunting siblings Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) both ending up in Heaven after it was all said and done. Of course, it was only a matter of time until the network tried to capitalize on the success of the hit horror show, and the prequel series, "The Winchesters," was born — only to be canceled after one season.

"The Winchesters" switches the action to the '70s and follows Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) — aka Sam and Dean's parents — as they fight all manner of creatures and crush on each other. They are also joined by a Scooby Gang-esque group of monster hunters who help them out along the way, making for a fun, diverse, and action-packed viewing experience. Sadly, the gang's adventures weren't destined to last, no matter how much they enriched the "Supernatural" universe.

While "The Winchesters" was criticized for challenging the "Supernatural" canon, the show's monster-of-the-week formula, coupled with its overarching storylines, was similar to its parent series. What's more, the spin-off was pretty well received by fans, who were happy to see John and Mary given a proper backstory. However, poor timing and unpopular executive decisions ultimately lead to its cancelation.