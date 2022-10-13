How The Winchesters Challenges The Supernatural Canon

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "The Winchesters."

After 15 years of airing the traumas and tribulations of Sam and Dean Winchester, The CW has finally decided to spice things up by creating a "Supernatural" spinoff that centers a monster-hunting duo with crippling daddy issues! Now, I know that sounds like the exact same show but trust me, it's very different. It takes place in the '70s now.

"The Winchesters" sends us back to the past to hang out with young Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), the future parents of Sam and Dean. These 20-something-year-olds have no idea that their future marriage will kickstart a saga of tragedy that nearly ends the world multiple times — but there's no reason to worry about any of that because it's far off into the future. For at least a little bit, we get to sit back, relax and bask in their budding romance while they behead monsters, stake vampires, and exorcise demons.

As fun as that sounds, when the premise of the series was first revealed, it raised a few eyebrows (and not just because of the Twitter meltdown from Jared Padalecki). For "Supernatural" devotees, the story of John and Mary's love is hardly worth an entire prequel series — we already have all the details! A hunter meets a veteran, they catch a movie at the cinema, fall in love over coffee and (briefly) enjoy their happily ever after. That's all she wrote, folks!

Or so we thought.