All The Supernatural Easters Eggs In The Winchesters Pilot

Falling in love while hunting demons is certainly an odd way to start a relationship, but what else would we expect from "The Winchesters"?

A prequel series to the 15-season behemoth that is "Supernatural," the new CW series sees Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) returning to our screens to narrate the story of how his parents met, fell in love, and fought monsters while hunting down the truth about their missing fathers. Before tragedy finds Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) ablaze on a nursery ceiling, she's just a young monster hunter who happens to cross paths with John Winchester (Drake Rodger), a soldier who has no idea that he comes from a long line of supernatural scholars. While Dean begins and ends the episode by setting the stage, Mary and John are the duo at the center of this story.

Ultimately, the table setting is minimal: "The Winchesters" invites old fans to return to the world of supernatural creatures but also makes plenty of room for new folks to drop in and learn everything they need to become obsessed with the world of hunters. But that doesn't mean that the show is without callbacks to the original series — after all, the prequel is the brainchild of three "Supernatural" alums: Jensen Ackles himself, Daneel Ackles (his wife and producing partner), and Robbie Thompson, the writer behind many "Supernatural" high points. Between them, they've made sure to pack the pilot with lots of winks and references that fans of the series will appreciate — and we've made sure to spotlight the best easter eggs in the bunch.