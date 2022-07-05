The Winchesters: Release Date, Cast, And More
"Supernatural" may no longer be airing, but its legacy as essential gateway horror and a twisty familial soap opera will forever live on. Having started off on The WB and eventually being one of the few programs to still air after that network became The CW, the show ran for a mind-boggling 15 seasons and cultivated a passionate fanbase that is still very active today.
That same fanbase will be graced with the return of "Supernatural" this upcoming fall TV season, albeit a bit differently than they recognize. That's because the series will live on in a new prequel titled "The Winchesters," which is gearing up to air on The CW. While there are some parts of the show that are still unknown, we do have quite a bit of information on what to expect for this new series.
The Winchesters release date and where you can watch it
It was recently announced by The CW that "The Winchesters" will premiere on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and will release every week afterward. The series also has an important primetime slot, being slated to air at 8 PM EST. It's clear The CW is hoping "The Winchesters" will be a success for the channel, even if fans did not take kindly to "Supernatural's" series finale in 2020.
What happens, though, if you miss the premiere for whatever reason? Luckily, you'll be covered. All episodes of "The Winchesters" will be available to stream on The CW's website and streaming app, as well as available on-demand if you have cable. However, there doesn't seem to be any plans for the series to be streaming on any other platform, such as Hulu, as it's airing. There is a chance that it will end up on Netflix after the series' first season airs, as the streamer currently houses CW fare such as "Riverdale," "Legacies," and, yes, "Supernatural."
What is The Winchesters about?
The series will primarily follow the love story between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) as they search for their fathers and dive deeper into the world of monster hunting. John is still reeling from his service in the Vietnam War, while Mary wants nothing more than to live a normal life after being surrounded by hunters her entire life. Needless to say, neither person wants to be in their current situation, but are forced to reckon with their destinies, which will involve falling in love.
At the same time, the progression of John and Mary's relationship will be narrated in the future by their son, Dean (Jensen Ackles). It's unclear whether his tetanus from the series finale was cured or if his narration happens at an unspecified time during the show. However, Dean's presence is certainly a welcome one. To learn more about what the show will be about, check out the official plot synopsis below:
"Mary is 19 years old and has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father's disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John forces her to lead a new team. John has recently returned from Vietnam. Selfless and clear-headed, he finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father's past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter."
The Winchesters cast and crew
Rodger, Donnelly, and Ackles won't have "The Winchesters" all to themselves. Bianca Kajlich will portray Millie Winchester, John's mother and Dean and Sam's grandmother who had never been seen in "Supernatural" before. Nida Khurshid and Jojo Fleites will play Latika and Carlos, respectively, two other monster hunters who team up with John and Mary. Demetria McKinney will play a bookshop owner named Ada, while Michael Tacconi will play a mysterious character named Hank.
As for crew members, you'll be seeing a lot of familiar names. Not only will Ackles appear in the series, but he'll also serve as an executive producer alongside his wife, Danneel Harris-Ackles. "Supernatural" writer Robbie Thompson has returned to write and executive produce the series. Other producers include McG, David H. Goodman, and Glen Winter, who also directed the pilot. Eric Kripke, the original creator of "Supernatural," has given his blessing to the series but will not be involved in it, having moved on to bloodier pastures.
So, are you ready to see this epic love story come to fruition? Be sure to watch "The Winchesters" on October 11 on The CW.