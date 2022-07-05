The Winchesters: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

"Supernatural" may no longer be airing, but its legacy as essential gateway horror and a twisty familial soap opera will forever live on. Having started off on The WB and eventually being one of the few programs to still air after that network became The CW, the show ran for a mind-boggling 15 seasons and cultivated a passionate fanbase that is still very active today.

That same fanbase will be graced with the return of "Supernatural" this upcoming fall TV season, albeit a bit differently than they recognize. That's because the series will live on in a new prequel titled "The Winchesters," which is gearing up to air on The CW. While there are some parts of the show that are still unknown, we do have quite a bit of information on what to expect for this new series.