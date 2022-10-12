The Best Character In The Winchesters Isn't Even A Winchester

If you thought that 15 seasons of fighting demons and daddy issues would be the end of the "Supernatural" saga, then you probably weren't paying attention. The titular family at the center of "The Winchesters" is evidently immortal and no amount of season finales or completed character arcs can keep them down for very long. This time around, the new CW spin-off series is delving into the untold love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the future parents of Sam and Dean. In a lot of ways, this prequel is treading very familiar ground: it's the same family, once again on the hunt to take out the creatures that go bump in the night. But "The Winchesters" boasts a few key changes. This time it's a tale of romance not brotherhood, it's set in the '70s, and there's my favorite change of all — it's an ensemble show rather than a two-hander.

Expanding its core cast is something that "Supernatural" spent years resisting. The wide world of hunters was slowly revealed over time, which led to the introduction of many fascinating characters, but the show always found a way of reverting back to the base structure of its core duo. Change didn't truly come until the introduction of Misha Collins as Castiel. Try as they might to remove him from the story, he became an essential part of Team Free Will and a gaping hole in the story whenever he went missing.

The expansion only continued from there: Crowley, the King of Hell became a series mainstay, Mary Winchester made a triumphant return, and in the final few seasons, the brothers basically adopted Lucifer's son. Since that wide ensemble became one of the show's best traits, it only makes sense that the prequel would learn from the wisdom of its predecessor.