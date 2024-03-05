A Sci-Fi Crime Franchise Is Doing Double Time In Netflix's Top Charts

So far, 2024 has seen everything from a cult favorite sci-fi comedy to a forgotten Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie film hitting the Netflix Top 10 charts. Frankly, it was nice to see something other than Kevin Hart's "Lift" in the charts, as this most recent effort from the standup star seems to be the latest in an endless supply of middling streaming movies that somehow come to dominate Netflix's most-watched rankings. Thankfully, Hart has now departed the charts to make way for more popular films and TV on Netflix, and this month there's a particular Canadian franchise that's managed to capture viewers' attention.

"Code 8" started life as a 2016 short film that essentially served as a trailer for a larger crowd-funded project. That project finally arrived in 2019 in the form of a feature-length "Code 8" movie, a science fiction actioner written and directed by Jeff Chan. The film stars cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell and hit theaters back in December 2019 before arriving on Netflix in April 2020. Robbie Amell plays Connor Reed, a man with the ability to produce and manipulate electricity, making him one of the 4% of people who, in this fictional future, possess such superhuman powers. Unfortunately, the government has cracked down on these gifted individuals, who are required to register themselves with the authorities. Connor, however, uses his abilities to work off the books in construction before he's drawn into a criminal underworld, carrying out illicit jobs to make money for his ailing mother.

Doesn't sound too bad, does it? Well, Netflix certainly thought it was good enough to buy the sequel, which just hit the streamer on February 28, 2024. And wouldn't you know, the viewers are just as taken with this latest installment in the fledgling franchise.