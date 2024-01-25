A 2016 Alexander Skarsgård And Margot Robbie Film Is Winning On Netflix Right Now

It's a fine time to be Alexander Skarsgård and Margot Robbie (not that there's ever been a bad time to be either of these extremely good-looking, successful actors). The former is coming off starring in Brandon Cronenberg's well-received sci-fi horror movie "Infinity Pool" and reprised his role as the detestable slimeball Lukas Matsson in the final season of "Succession" to great effect. Meanwhile, Robbie anchored last year's "Barbie" — which is now a Best Picture Oscar nominee in addition to being the top-grossing film of 2023 — and produced Emerald Fennell's internet-breaking "Saltburn" after nearly stealing Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" with her moving single-scene appearance. Someone should really cast those two in a movie together!

Well, what, dear reader, if I was to tell you that somebody already did?

While Robbie may have been unduly snubbed for her performance in "Barbie," she can take solace in knowing she's currently topping the charts on Netflix thanks to her and Skarsgård's 2016 vehicle "The Legend of Tarzan." I'm fairly confident the majority of moviegoers have forgotten that film even exists, which makes it the perfect candidate to be rediscovered by folks casually scrolling through the streamer's homepage and immediately perking up at the sight of a shirtless, extra-muscular Skarsgård romping through the jungle. According to Netflix viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, "The Legend of Tarzan" shot up to the platform's number one spot in the U.S. on January 19 and stayed there for several days, before dropping to number two on January 23.

Now, here comes the million-dollar question: Is "The Legend of Tarzan" — the latest in a long, long line of live-action films inspired by Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan novels, dating back to the silent era — an underappreciated gem that's deservedly gaining a second life on streaming? Yeah, so, about that...