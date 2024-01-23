The Biggest Snubs And Surprises Of The 2024 Oscar Nominations

It's rare for restraint and subtlety to be rewarded in the Best Sound category. Bombastic, explosive movies — films with the most sound, not always the best sound — often get recognition. Previous nominees from the past 10 years include films of varying quality, like "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Dunkirk," "Dune," and "Top Gun: Maverick." Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," aside from being one of the best and most disturbing movies of 2023, is also one of the quietest. This family drama focuses on the German Commandant of Auschwitz, and it's set in a beautiful, sprawling home that butts up against the wall of the concentration camp.

This is not a typical war or Holocaust movie in that it never lingers on the horrific extermination happening inside those walls; instead, Glazer and his sound designer, Johnnie Burn, made the decision to have that element of the film be represented by an omnipresent soundscape consisting of screams, gunshots, torture, and the churning of ovens, consistently belching plumes of smoke into the air. These sounds are always there, always in the background while the Hoss family goes about their day-to-day lives, but they're almost never the dominant aural focus of the scene. They're treated as an annoyance by these characters, when they acknowledge them at all. The fact that they've grown accustomed to sounds of primal human pain and anguish, yet choose not to think about it (let alone do anything about it, aside from actively making the situation worse by adding more people to the camp), is the point Glazer is trying to make. He's clearly drawing a straight line between the past and today, equating those background gunshots to the steady stream of social media posts we're seeing now from genocides and conflicts in different areas of the world. What will you do?, Glazer asks. Will you let these sounds fall into the background of your own life?

Kudos to the sound branch of the Oscars for recognizing this incredible movie in this category. (Ben Pearson)