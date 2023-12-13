A Star Studded Disaster Film Leads Netflix's Top Charts

Directed by Sam Esmail, "Leave the World Behind" stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon. That impressive cast plays characters who, after all arriving at the same vacation home, collectively navigate what appears to be the end of the world. The psychological thriller/disaster movie is an adaptation of author Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name, and has proven popular with Netflixers around the world.

According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates global viewing data from streaming platforms, the movie was an instant hit as soon as it hit the service on December 8, 2023. As of December 11, 2023, "Leave the world Behind" is No. 1 in almost every one of the 93 countries in which it's available. That means it's claimed the top spot in an incredible 85 countries and looks set to take the remaining eight by the end of the week — come on Bangladesh and India, you can do better than the No. 5 and No. 6 spots!

Even more impressive is that fact that the film basically took No. 1 in almost all those countries on the day it debuted. In the small amount of countries where it didn't debut at the top of the charts, it managed to claw its way upward in the following three days, and will surely dominate the global chart when the official Netflix Top 10 data arrives next week — though, it should be noted that the Netflix viewing data is dodgy at best and the official Top 10 site was basically invented to distract us from flimsy viewership metrics.