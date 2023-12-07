Leave The World Behind Review: Julia Roberts Grapples With The Apocalypse

It's the end of the world as we know it in "Leave the World Behind," Sam Esmail's odd apocalyptic adaptation of Rumaan Alam's novel. I guess you could classify this as a kind of disaster film, but Esmail has created a quirky, self-contained little saga that occasionally hints at something much, much larger lurking in the margins. It's bleak, it's weird, it's kind of funny. Full of swooping, spinning camera movements (Tod Campbell's off-kilter cinematography is a real highlight), "Leave the World Behind" isn't really interested in giving us answers. It drops us into a story and expects us to go along with all the weirdness on display. For the most part, it works, although I suspect some will take issue with the way the film all but shrugs its shoulders at providing any real answers. This is the way the world ends, the film is saying, not with a bang but with everyone just kind of waiting around for the inevitable.

As "Leave the World Behind" begins, wealthy, prickly Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) has declared to her affable husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) that she "f***ing hate[s] people." She wants an escape, and so the couple and their kids Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) and Archie (Charlie Evans) pack their bags and head to a rental home on Long Island, tucked away in a town so small that it's officially called a "hamlet." The rental property offers guests the chance to "leave the world behind," and that's clearly what the bitter, standoffish Amanda wants.

Almost immediately, this getaway goes wrong. First, while the family is lounging at the beach, an oil tanker runs aground in a genuinely unnerving sequence. Later, the WiFi at the house goes out. And then, as night rolls around, someone knocks on the front door.