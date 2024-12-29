Why Disney Channel Star Kay Panabaker Disappeared From Hollywood

Many stars got their start in Disney Channel Original Movies and television shows, but some of the former Disney child stars eventually disappeared from Hollywood. Any millennial who grew up watching and loving the Disney Channel will recognize Kay Panabaker. Her breakout role was on The WB's "Summerland," the Aaron Spelling drama about teens being raised by their aunt after the death of their parents (also starring another Disney teen idol, Zac Efron).

Although not listed as one of our best Disney Channel shows of the 2000s, she was in season 1 of "Phil of the Future," a quirky sitcom about a teenager from the year 2121 stuck in the year 2004. Kay Panabaker brought her warm energy to the role of Debbie, a sugary sweet girl with preppy clothes and a sunny smile that is also hiding something. She also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Life is Ruff" with Kyle Massey from "That's So Raven" and Mitchel Musso from "Hannah Montana." Her most well-known DCOM is "Read It and Weep," a clever comedy about a timid schoolgirl whose private journal becomes a best-seller. Kay's sister, Danielle Panabaker, plays her character's more spunky and popular alter ego, Isabella.

Kay Panabaker did find success outside of Disney, starring in the remake of "Fame" and the mature indie "Little Birds," alongside "Ted Lasso" and "Fargo" star Juno Temple, about troubled teenage runaways. However, she disappeared from Hollywood after the superhero television series "No Ordinary Family" was canceled and her last project, "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta!" in 2012. Despite this, Kay Panabaker would end up returning to Disney in one of the most unique ways.