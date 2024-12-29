Why Disney Channel Star Kay Panabaker Disappeared From Hollywood
Many stars got their start in Disney Channel Original Movies and television shows, but some of the former Disney child stars eventually disappeared from Hollywood. Any millennial who grew up watching and loving the Disney Channel will recognize Kay Panabaker. Her breakout role was on The WB's "Summerland," the Aaron Spelling drama about teens being raised by their aunt after the death of their parents (also starring another Disney teen idol, Zac Efron).
Although not listed as one of our best Disney Channel shows of the 2000s, she was in season 1 of "Phil of the Future," a quirky sitcom about a teenager from the year 2121 stuck in the year 2004. Kay Panabaker brought her warm energy to the role of Debbie, a sugary sweet girl with preppy clothes and a sunny smile that is also hiding something. She also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Life is Ruff" with Kyle Massey from "That's So Raven" and Mitchel Musso from "Hannah Montana." Her most well-known DCOM is "Read It and Weep," a clever comedy about a timid schoolgirl whose private journal becomes a best-seller. Kay's sister, Danielle Panabaker, plays her character's more spunky and popular alter ego, Isabella.
Kay Panabaker did find success outside of Disney, starring in the remake of "Fame" and the mature indie "Little Birds," alongside "Ted Lasso" and "Fargo" star Juno Temple, about troubled teenage runaways. However, she disappeared from Hollywood after the superhero television series "No Ordinary Family" was canceled and her last project, "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta!" in 2012. Despite this, Kay Panabaker would end up returning to Disney in one of the most unique ways.
Kay Panabaker found her zoo calling
Kay Panabaker told Naperville magazine that the reason she left Hollywood was because she fell out of love with acting. She was also frustrated with the toxic aspects of the industry, such as a producer saying she needed to lose weight to have a storyline with a love interest. Panabaker found a new passion at an 18-month animal program at Santa Fe College. After graduating, she did an internship with the zoo at Disney World and was then hired as the Associate Animal Keeper.
"I don't earn a fraction of what I used to, and yet, I couldn't be happier," she said. In her new role, Kay Panabaker manages the well-being of many animals including elephants, porcupines, donkeys, and parrots. She still gets to use her theatrical skills for the presentations on the Animal Kingdom stages. Kay Panabaker's attitude on changing directions and discovering what you love is inspiring:
"You have to love your job because you spend so much time there. So that's what I've done. And I just want people to love what they do, whatever that is. Happy people have a huge impact on the world. And with all the negative things in the world and how much the Earth itself is being impacted, I just want to be a light in the world."
We often frame it as a tragedy when child stars disappear from Hollywood, but just because you're an actor at a young age doesn't mean it has to define your whole life. It seems like Kay Panabaker has found the perfect home for her interests, and the fact that she continues working with Disney — first bringing joy to audiences through TV screens and now in the theme parks — truly feels like a happily ever after.